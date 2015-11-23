EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies weaken on China; Argentine assets spike on Macri

SAO PAULO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies weakened on Monday as persistent worries about the Chinese economy hit commodity prices and reduced the demand for high-yielding emerging market assets. The Chilean peso dropped 0.8 percent after prices of copper, its main export, fell to the lowest level in more than six years. The Brazilian real declined 0.7 percent, reversing gains it posted on Friday during a local holiday. Volumes were thin in Brazilian markets as investors avoided making big bets ahead of a central bank policy meeting. Short-term interest futures <0#2DIJ:> dropped as traders bet that benchmark rates would be kept stable. Argentinian markets were a bright spot after conservative opposition challenger Mauricio Macri won the presidential elections, promising to turn an ailing economy around by adopting market-friendly measures. Sovereign bonds rose across the board, while the benchmark stock index Merval jumped more than 2 percent to a new record high, before giving up gains on profit-taking. "The election of pro-business candidate Mauricio Macri as Argentina's new president is likely to herald a much-needed shift towards orthodox economic policymaking," wrote Capital Economics emerging markets economist Edward Glossop in a client note. "And while it will be a bumpy ride over Mr. Macri's four-year term, there should be plenty for investors to cheer." Though the possibility of a U.S. interest rate hike in December lingered, those expectations were tempered by the Federal Reserve's repeated assurance that it will adopt a gradual approach after an initial hike. Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 840.86 -0.31 -11.8 MSCI LatAm 2063.12 -0.51 -23.98 Brazil Bovespa 48020.11902 -0.25 -3.97 Mexico IPC 44782.4 -0.25 3.79 Chile IPSA 3806.14 -1 -1.16 Chile IGPA 18679.85 -0.86 -1.01 Argentina MerVal 13720.409 -3.19 59.93 Colombia IGBC 8601.12 0.32 -26.07 Venezuela IBC 13033.76 2.62 237.77 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.7266 -0.82 -28.69 Mexico peso 16.4996 0.14 -10.64 Chile peso 714.75 -0.59 -15.16 Colombia peso 3096.25 -1.01 -22.87 Peru sol 3.3811 -0.56 -11.89 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.6700 -0.08 -11.58 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.13 -0.40 -7.47 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Brad Haynes, Bernard Orr)