FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies weaken on China; Argentine assets spike on Macri
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 23, 2015 / 9:35 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies weaken on China; Argentine assets spike on Macri

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Updates prices)
    SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Latin American
currencies weakened on Monday as persistent worries about the
Chinese economy hit commodity prices and reduced the demand for
high-yielding emerging market assets.
    The Chilean peso dropped 0.59 percent after prices of
copper, the country's main export, fell to the lowest level in
more than six years. The Brazilian real was flat. 
    Argentine markets were a bright spot after conservative
opposition challenger Mauricio Macri won the presidential
elections, promising to turn an ailing economy around by
adopting market-friendly measures. Sovereign bonds rose across
the board, while the Merval benchmark stock index jumped
more than 2 percent to a record high, before giving up gains on
profit-taking. 
    "The election of pro-business candidate Mauricio Macri as
Argentina's new president is likely to herald a much-needed
shift towards orthodox economic policymaking," Capital Economics
emerging markets economist Edward Glossop wrote in a client
gnote. "And while it will be a bumpy ride over Mr. Macri's
four-year term, there should be plenty for investors to cheer."
    Though the possibility of a U.S. interest rate hike in
December lingered, those expectations were tempered by the
Federal Reserve's repeated assurance that it will adopt a
gradual approach after an initial hike.
    Brazil's Bovespa stock index closed flat, while
Mexico's IPC stock index fell 0.26 percent. 
    
    
 Latin American market                                      
 prices from Reuters                                
                                                    
 Stock indexes                             daily %     YTD %
                               Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets             840.7     -0.33     -11.8
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                       2059.3     -0.69    -23.98
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa              48150.27235      0.02     -3.71
                                                    
 Mexico IPC                     44779.14     -0.26      3.79
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      3805.58     -1.02     -1.18
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                     18676.66     -0.88     -1.03
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal               13448.67     -5.11     56.76
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                   8578.91      0.06    -26.26
                                                    
 Peru IGRA                   #N/A The     #N/A The  #VALUE!
                             record       record    
                             could not    could     
                             be found     not be    
                                          found     
 Venezuela IBC                  13033.76      2.62    237.77
                                                    
                                                            
 Currencies                                daily %     YTD %
                                            change    change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      3.7339     -0.03    -28.83
                                                    
 Mexico peso                     16.5568     -0.21    -10.95
                                                    
 Chile peso                       714.75     -0.59    -15.16
                                                    
 Colombia peso                    3092.3     -0.88    -22.78
 Peru sol                         3.3791     -0.50    -11.84
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)       9.6700     -0.08    -11.58
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)         15.14     -0.46     -7.53
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Gabriel Stargardter; Editing
by Brad Haynes, Bernard Orr and Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.