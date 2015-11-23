EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies weaken on China; Argentine assets spike on Macri

(Updates prices) SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies weakened on Monday as persistent worries about the Chinese economy hit commodity prices and reduced the demand for high-yielding emerging market assets. The Chilean peso dropped 0.59 percent after prices of copper, the country's main export, fell to the lowest level in more than six years. The Brazilian real was flat. Argentine markets were a bright spot after conservative opposition challenger Mauricio Macri won the presidential elections, promising to turn an ailing economy around by adopting market-friendly measures. Sovereign bonds rose across the board, while the Merval benchmark stock index jumped more than 2 percent to a record high, before giving up gains on profit-taking. "The election of pro-business candidate Mauricio Macri as Argentina's new president is likely to herald a much-needed shift towards orthodox economic policymaking," Capital Economics emerging markets economist Edward Glossop wrote in a client gnote. "And while it will be a bumpy ride over Mr. Macri's four-year term, there should be plenty for investors to cheer." Though the possibility of a U.S. interest rate hike in December lingered, those expectations were tempered by the Federal Reserve's repeated assurance that it will adopt a gradual approach after an initial hike. Brazil's Bovespa stock index closed flat, while Mexico's IPC stock index fell 0.26 percent. Latin American market prices from Reuters Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 840.7 -0.33 -11.8 MSCI LatAm 2059.3 -0.69 -23.98 Brazil Bovespa 48150.27235 0.02 -3.71 Mexico IPC 44779.14 -0.26 3.79 Chile IPSA 3805.58 -1.02 -1.18 Chile IGPA 18676.66 -0.88 -1.03 Argentina MerVal 13448.67 -5.11 56.76 Colombia IGBC 8578.91 0.06 -26.26 Peru IGRA #N/A The #N/A The #VALUE! record record could not could be found not be found Venezuela IBC 13033.76 2.62 237.77 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.7339 -0.03 -28.83 Mexico peso 16.5568 -0.21 -10.95 Chile peso 714.75 -0.59 -15.16 Colombia peso 3092.3 -0.88 -22.78 Peru sol 3.3791 -0.50 -11.84 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.6700 -0.08 -11.58 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.14 -0.46 -7.53 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Brad Haynes, Bernard Orr and Leslie Adler)