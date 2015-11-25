FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil assets sink as corruption arrests reignite political worries
November 25, 2015

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil assets sink as corruption arrests reignite political worries

SAO PAULO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks fell and the
currency weakened on Wednesday after the arrests of a key ruling
party senator and an influential banker rekindled fears that
President Dilma Rousseff's administration could face further
problems passing austerity measures in Congress.
    Earlier in the day, Brazil's federal police arrested Senator
Delcídio do Amaral, the ruling coalition's leader in the upper
house, and André Esteves, the chief executive of Grupo BTG
Pactual SA, for allegedly helping obstruct a corruption probe
into state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA. 
    Amaral was a key figure in the government's efforts to cut
spending and raise taxes in order to recoup investor trust and
lift Latin America's biggest economy from what could be its
longest recession since the 1930s.
    "We have to assess how this will develop in terms of
obstructing the legislative programme ... That is the biggest
risk for Brazil," said Roberto Campos, a partner at Absolute
Investimentos in São Paulo.
    The Brazilian real sunk 2.2 percent, leading losses
among peers in Latin America. The benchmark Bovespa stock index
 shed 2 percent, with shares of BTG Pactual 
plummeting 20 percent and shares of Petrobras, as the
state company is known, down 4 percent.
    Yields on interest rate futures contracts <0#2DIJ:> rose as
investors sought higher yields to compensate the outlook for
increased political risk. Yet, traders maintained bets that the
central bank would keep benchmark rates unchanged when it
announces its decision on Wednesday night. 
    
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1400 GMT
 Stock indexes                               daily %     YTD %
                                              change    change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets               836.96    -0.28    -12.24
 MSCI LatAm                         2026.42    -2.03    -24.17
 Brazil Bovespa                    47350.95    -1.93     -5.31
 Mexico IPC                               0        0   -100.00
 Chile IPSA                         3785.56     0.29     -1.70
 Chile IGPA                        18591.98     0.25     -1.48
 Argentina MerVal                         0        0   -100.00
 Colombia IGBC                      8483.75        0    -27.08
 Venezuela IBC                     13147.85        0    240.73
                                                              
 Currencies                                  daily %     YTD %
                                              change    change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.7865    -2.24    -29.82
 Mexico peso                        16.5585    -0.17    -10.96
 Chile peso                           713.4    -0.44    -15.00
 Colombia peso                      3101.35    -1.09    -23.00
 Peru sol                              3.38    -0.17    -11.86
 Argentina peso (interbank)          9.6725     0.03    -11.61
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            15.19     0.00     -7.83
                                                      
                                                              
 Turkish lira                          2.88    -0.07          
 South African rand                 14.1135    -0.53          
 Russian rouble                     65.7325    -0.44          
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

