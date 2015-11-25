FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil assets sink as corruption arrests reignite political worries
November 25, 2015 / 11:51 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil assets sink as corruption arrests reignite political worries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks fell and the
currency weakened on Wednesday after the arrests of a key ruling
party senator and an influential banker rekindled fears that
President Dilma Rousseff's administration could face further
problems passing austerity measures in Congress.
    After the market close, Brazil's central bank kept interest
rates on hold in a split vote that shows policymakers are uneasy
with galloping inflation despite a worsening recession, and
might raise rates early in 2016. 
    Earlier in the day, Brazil's federal police arrested Senator
Delcídio do Amaral, the ruling coalition's leader in the upper
house, and André Esteves, chief executive of Grupo BTG Pactual
SA, for allegedly helping obstruct a corruption
probe into state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
 
    Amaral was a key figure in the government's efforts to cut
spending and raise taxes in order to recoup investor trust and
lift Latin America's biggest economy from what could be its
longest recession since the 1930s.
    "We have to assess how this will develop in terms of
obstructing the legislative program. ... That is the biggest
risk for Brazil," said Roberto Campos, a partner at Absolute
Investimentos in São Paulo.
    The Brazilian real slumped more than 1 percent while
the benchmark Bovespa stock index shed 2.94 percent.
Shares of BTG Pactual plummeted 21 percent and
shares of Petrobras, as the oil company is known,
fell over 7 percent.

    
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2330 GMT
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets               836.15    -0.38   -12.56
 MSCI LatAm                         2008.88    -2.88   -26.35
 Brazil Bovespa                    46866.63    -2.94    -6.28
 Mexico IPC                        44138.75    -0.98     2.30
 Chile IPSA                         3760.31    -0.38    -2.35
 Chile IGPA                        18480.32    -0.35    -2.07
 Argentina MerVal                 12849.579    -4.06    49.78
 Colombia IGBC                      8375.63    -1.27   -28.01
 Venezuela IBC                     13098.45    -0.38   239.45
                                                             
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
