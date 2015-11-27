FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 27, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies seesaw on thin post-Thanksgiving volume

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
seesawed in thin volumes on Friday as many traders were still
away from their desks following the Thanksgiving holiday in the
United States.
    Investors treaded lightly after Chinese stocks posted their
largest daily loss since August, hurting commodity prices.
Nevertheless, market reaction was muted as traders opted for
caution ahead of what may be the first U.S. interest rate
increase in almost a decade next month.
    "(There's) no obvious repeat of August's China-inspired
wobble for risk assets," wrote Scotiabank strategists in a
client note.
    The Brazilian real rose 0.3 percent, despite
persistent worries that efforts to fight corruption in Latin
America's largest economy threaten to derail its fiscal
adjustment. 
    Shares of Grupo BTG Pactual SA dropped for the
third day in a row after Brazilian police arrested the bank's
CEO and controlling shareholder on Wednesday, contributing to a
0.7 percent loss in the country's benchmark Bovespa stock index
. 

    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1430 GMT:    
    
 Stock indexes                                daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                   Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                 828.1    -1.19   -12.36
 MSCI LatAm                          2017.69    -0.37   -25.75
 Brazil Bovespa                     46705.10    -0.93    -6.60
 Mexico IPC                         44289.95    -0.19     2.65
 Chile IPSA                          3749.58     -0.2    -2.63
 Chile IGPA                         18432.74    -0.16    -2.32
 Argentina MerVal                  13165.399     2.45    53.46
 Colombia IGBC                       8331.19    -0.12   -28.39
                                                              
 Currencies                                   daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.7330     0.31   -28.81
 Mexico peso                         16.5529     0.04   -10.93
 Chile peso                            712.7    -0.03   -14.92
 Colombia peso                        3094.1    -0.27   -22.82
 Peru sol                             3.3751     0.03   -11.74
 Argentina peso (interbank)           9.6725     0.05   -11.61
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             14.91     1.41    -6.10
                                                       
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Frances Kerry)

