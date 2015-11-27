EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies seesaw on thin post-Thanksgiving volume

SAO PAULO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies seesawed in thin volumes on Friday as many traders were still away from their desks following the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. Investors treaded lightly after Chinese stocks posted their largest daily loss since August, hurting commodity prices. Nevertheless, market reaction was muted as traders opted for caution ahead of what may be the first U.S. interest rate increase in almost a decade next month. "(There's) no obvious repeat of August's China-inspired wobble for risk assets," wrote Scotiabank strategists in a client note. The Brazilian real rose 0.3 percent, despite persistent worries that efforts to fight corruption in Latin America's largest economy threaten to derail its fiscal adjustment. Shares of Grupo BTG Pactual SA dropped for the third day in a row after Brazilian police arrested the bank's CEO and controlling shareholder on Wednesday, contributing to a 0.7 percent loss in the country's benchmark Bovespa stock index . Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1430 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 828.1 -1.19 -12.36 MSCI LatAm 2017.69 -0.37 -25.75 Brazil Bovespa 46705.10 -0.93 -6.60 Mexico IPC 44289.95 -0.19 2.65 Chile IPSA 3749.58 -0.2 -2.63 Chile IGPA 18432.74 -0.16 -2.32 Argentina MerVal 13165.399 2.45 53.46 Colombia IGBC 8331.19 -0.12 -28.39 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.7330 0.31 -28.81 Mexico peso 16.5529 0.04 -10.93 Chile peso 712.7 -0.03 -14.92 Colombia peso 3094.1 -0.27 -22.82 Peru sol 3.3751 0.03 -11.74 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.6725 0.05 -11.61 Argentina peso (parallel) 14.91 1.41 -6.10 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Frances Kerry)