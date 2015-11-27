FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks sink as Brazil shares fall sharply
November 27, 2015 / 9:55 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks sink as Brazil shares fall sharply

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks sank on
Friday, as shares in Brazil fell sharply amid concerns that
efforts to fight corruption in the region's largest economy
could derail efforts to address budget woes. 
    Volumes were thin as many traders were still away from their
desks following the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.
    Investors treaded lightly after Chinese stocks posted their
largest daily loss since August, hurting commodity prices.
Traders were also cautious ahead of what may be the first U.S.
interest rate increase in almost a decade when the Federal
Reserve meets next month.
    The Brazilian real shed nearly 0.6 percent against
the dollar. President Dilma Rousseff's austerity program to fix
Brazil's shaky finances is again in trouble after her point man
in the Senate was arrested in a widening corruption scandal.
 
    Shares of Grupo BTG Pactual SA dropped for a
third day in a row after Brazilian police arrested the bank's
chief executive and controlling shareholder on Wednesday,
contributing to a 2.7 percent loss in the country's benchmark
Bovespa stock index. 

    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT:    
    
 Latin American market                                      
 prices from Reuters                                
                                                    
 Stock indexes                Latest         Daily   YTD pct
                                               pct    change
                                            change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets             823.4     -1.75    -12.36
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      1,63.86     -3.03    -25.75
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa               45,872.916      -2.7     -8.27
 Mexico IPC                    44,247.98     -0.29      2.55
 Chile IPSA                     3,719.01     -1.01     -3.43
 Chile IGPA                    18,305.39     -0.85     -2.99
 Argentina MerVal             13,165.399      2.45     53.46
 Colombia IGBC                  8,248.44     -1.11    -29.10
 Venezuela IBC                    12,955      0.05    235.73
                                                            
 Currencies                       Latest     Daily   YTD pct
                                               pct    change
                                            change  
 Brazil real                      3.8450     -0.57    -30.88
 Mexico peso                      16.602     -0.25    -11.19
 Chile peso                        711.5      0.14    -14.77
 Colombia peso                     3,107     -0.68    -23.14
 Peru sol                         3.3721      0.12    -11.66
 Argentina peso (interbank)       9.6725      0.05    -11.61
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)         14.91      1.41     -6.10
                                                    
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Leslie Adler)

