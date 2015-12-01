FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies rise on China stimulus bets
#Market News
December 1, 2015 / 3:27 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies rise on China stimulus bets

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were
mostly higher on Tuesday after a mixed batch of Chinese economic
data strengthened expectations of fresh economic stimulus in the
world's second largest economy.
    Data showed that manufacturing activity in China fell to a
three-year low in November, making investors cautiously
optimistic about prospects for more accommodative policies that
could boost commodity prices. 
    The Chilean peso gained 0.4 percent, boosted by a
rally in copper prices, the country's main export. The Colombian
peso rose 0.2 percent.
    The Brazilian real strengthened 0.5 percent despite
data showing Brazil's economy contracted for the third quarter
in a row, deepening the country's worst recession in 25 years.
 
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index retreated 0.1 percent
before a key vote in Congress to lower the government's fiscal 
target for this year. 
    Investors worried that the arrest of a key lawmaker last
week could harden opposition among parliamentarians to President
Dilma Rousseff's efforts to get fiscal accounts in order.
    On Tuesday, Brazil's stock exchange published the first
preview of January's revision of its benchmark Bovespa index. 
    Commercial real estate firm BR Properties SA,
airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA, bank Banco
Santander Brasil SA SA> and cigarette maker Souza Cruz
SA were excluded, while electrical engines and
industrial paint maker WEG SA were included in the
preview.
 
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1445 GMT
    
 Stock indexes                               daily       YTD %
                                                 %      change
                                  Latest    change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets              824.34    1.23      -14.85
 MSCI LatAm                        1940.25    1.09      -29.64
 Brazil Bovespa                   45080.03   -0.09       -9.85
 Mexico IPC                       43596.85    0.41        1.05
 Chile IPSA                        3666.41     0.3       -4.79
 Chile IGPA                       18076.34    0.27       -4.21
 Argentina MerVal                 13070.21    0.75       52.35
 Colombia IGBC                     8426.23    0.26      -27.58
 Venezuela IBC                    12863.68    -0.7      233.36
                                                              
 Currencies                                  daily       YTD %
                                                 %      change
                                            change  
                                    Latest          
 Brazil real                        3.8647    0.55      -31.24
 Mexico peso                       16.5103    0.39      -10.70
 Chile peso                          706.8    0.56      -14.20
 Colombia peso                        3136    0.24      -23.85
 Peru sol                           3.3751   -0.01      -11.74
 Argentina peso (interbank)         9.6925   -0.05      -11.79
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)           14.57    1.17       -3.91
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
