EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies steady ahead of Fed speakers
December 2, 2015 / 3:21 PM / in 2 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies steady ahead of Fed speakers

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies
were little changed in Wednesday trading as investors avoided
making big bets ahead of speeches by U.S. Federal Reserve
policymakers, including Chair Janet Yellen, that could yield
fresh clues about when U.S. interest rates will start to rise.
    Traders widely expect the U.S. central bank to start
tightening policy as soon as this month, which could drive
investment away from high-yielding emerging market assets. Most
expect additional rate hikes to come gradually. 
    "If investors can be sure that the U.S. economy is solid we
might anticipate a positive response; but investors can't be
sure," Standard Bank analysts wrote in a client note. "The Fed
might even abandon lift-off (in December) altogether if it feels
the economic risks are too great".
    The Chilean peso and Brazilian real were
nearly flat before a scheduled speech by Yellen later on
Wednesday. Other members of the Fed's policy-setting committee
were scheduled to speak in coming days. 
    The Colombian peso slumped 1.5 percent, pressured by
a drop in oil prices amid worries about global oversupply.
    Brazil's stock exchange suspended trading of shares of Grupo
BTG Pactual SA to give Latin America's largest
independent investment bank time to provide more information
after André Esteves gave up control of the company. 
    Esteves was arrested last week under suspicion of
obstructing a sweeping investigation of corruption stemming from
state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
    
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1445 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets               822.22    -0.39   -13.68
 MSCI LatAm                         1946.26    -0.28   -28.45
 Brazil Bovespa                    45120.75     0.16    -9.77
 Mexico IPC                        44000.17     0.03     1.98
 Chile IPSA                         3635.07     0.04    -5.61
 Chile IGPA                        17937.95     0.03    -4.94
 Argentina MerVal                 12779.439    -0.36    48.96
 Colombia IGBC                      8315.77    -0.53   -28.53
 Venezuela IBC                     12794.79        0   231.58
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.8505     0.09   -30.98
 Mexico peso                        16.5554    -0.21   -10.94
 Chile peso                           703.4    -0.06   -13.79
 Colombia peso                       3172.5    -1.54   -24.73
 Peru sol                            3.3721     0.00   -11.66
 Argentina peso (interbank)          9.6950     0.05   -11.81
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            14.53    -0.28    -3.65
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

