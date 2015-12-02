FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall on Fed hike bets, drop in oil
#Market News
December 2, 2015 / 11:41 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall on Fed hike bets, drop in oil

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Recasts with drop on Fed comments, oil price slump)
    MEXICO CITY, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks fell on
Wednesday after comments from Janet Yellen boosted expectations
of a U.S. interest rate hike and oil dipped below $40 a barrel,
boding poorly for the region's crude producers.
    Yellen, the chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, said she was
"looking forward" to a rate hike that will be seen as a
testament to the U.S. economy's recovery from recession. The
Fed's next policy meeting is Dec 15-16. 
    Traders widely expect the U.S. central bank to start
tightening policy as soon as this month, which could drive
investment away from high-yielding emerging market assets. Most
expect additional rate hikes to come gradually. 
    Colombia's stock index closed at its lowest level
since April 2009 while Mexico's IPC stock index fell to a
two-month low. Both countries are oil producers. 
    The Colombian peso shed more than 1 percent to close
at its weakest in three months, pressured by a drop in oil
prices amid worries about global oversupply. 
    The Chilean peso and Brazilian real were
little changed.  
    Brazil's stock exchange suspended trading of shares of Grupo
BTG Pactual SA to give Latin America's largest
independent investment bank time to provide more information
after André Esteves gave up control of the company. 
    Esteves was arrested last week under suspicion of
obstructing a sweeping investigation of corruption stemming from
state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
    
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2200 GMT:
    
 Latin American market                              
 prices from Reuters                         
                                             
 Stock indexes                      daily %    YTD %
                                     change   change
                         Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets      821.78    -0.45   -14.07
                                             
 MSCI LatAm                1925.59    -1.33   -29.41
                                             
 Brazil Bovespa          44914.533    -0.29   -10.18
                                08           
 Mexico IPC               43417.05    -1.29     0.63
                                             
 Chile IPSA                 3605.1    -0.78    -6.38
                                             
 Chile IGPA               17808.59    -0.69    -5.63
                                             
 Argentina MerVal        12706.039    -0.93    48.11
                                             
 Colombia IGBC             8221.27    -1.66   -29.34
                                             
 Venezuela IBC            12867.46     0.57   233.46
                                             
                                                    
 Currencies                         daily %    YTD %
                                     change   change
                            Latest           
 Brazil real                3.8330    -0.01   -30.67
                                             
 Mexico peso               16.5616    -0.25   -10.97
                                             
 Chile peso                 703.25    -0.04   -13.77
                                             
 Colombia peso              3160.6    -1.16   -24.44
                                             
 Peru sol                   3.3689     0.09   -11.57
                                             
 Argentina peso             9.7050    -0.05   -11.90
 (interbank)                                 
                                             
 Argentina peso              14.75    -1.76    -5.08
 (parallel)                                  
                                             
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Bruno Federowski in SAO
PAULO; Editing by Andrew Hay)

