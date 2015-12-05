FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso drops on falling oil prices
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
December 5, 2015 / 12:42 AM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso drops on falling oil prices

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Colombian peso dropped to
its weakest level since August on a decline in oil prices, while
the Brazilian real and Mexican peso posted gains after the
release of data in the United States showing a jump in
employment. 
    OPEC said on Friday it was planning to maintain its
production near record highs and oil prices  fell
as a result, contributing to a 1.94 percent drop in the
Colombian peso. 
    OPEC decided to increase its collective output ceiling to
31.5 million barrels per day (bpd) from the previous 30 million,
two OPEC sources told Reuters, despite persistent worries about
oversupply. 
    The Brazilian real closed up 0.26 percent and the
Mexican peso closed up 0.32 percent, both boosted by
the U.S. jobs report.
    The Brazilian stock index dropped on Friday, dragged down by
 a fall in Petrobras shares.
    On Thursday, Brazilian stocks reported their biggest jump in
a month, after the beginning of an impeachment process against
President Dilma Rousseff. 
    Brazil's finance minister told a local newscaster on Friday,
however, that gains in the markets this week were due to the
approval of fiscal measures in Congress, not to the opening of
the impeachment process. 
    
    Latin American stock indexes at 0027 GMT:

 Stock indexes                             daily %      YTD %
                               Latest       change     change
 MSCI Emerging Markets            812.27     -0.85     -15.06
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      1952.18     -0.62     -28.43
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa              45360.75877     -2.23      -9.29
                                                    
 Mexico IPC                     42994.23     -0.08      -0.35
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      3612.82      0.21      -6.18
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                      17843.7      0.21      -5.44
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal               13070.63      1.16      52.36
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                   8051.38     -1.01     -30.80
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC                  13117.29      1.84     239.94
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, Nelson Bocanegra, Paula Arend
Laier, and Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Frances Kerry and
Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
