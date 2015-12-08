FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies lower on weak China data, oil slide
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2015 / 3:17 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies lower on weak China data, oil slide

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Corrects in third paragraph to show oil prices, not Mexican
peso, fell to their weakest since 2009)
    SAO PAULO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
weakened on Tuesday after sluggish Chinese trade data and a drop
in oil prices triggered a bout of risk aversion.
    Data showing Chinese exports fell more than expected in
November reinforced worries that the world's second-largest
economy could extend its slowdown into the fourth quarter,
further knocking down commodity prices. 
    The Mexican peso fell 0.9 percent, also pressured by
a slide in oil prices  to their lowest since early
2009 amid fears of persistent oversupply. 
    The Brazilian real underperformed, shedding 1.5
percent after gaining at the open. Trading was volatile as
investors debated the consequences of an ongoing impeachment
process against President Dilma Rousseff after a rift with a key
ally. 
    Some traders believe an impeachment could help the country
heal from what is likely to be its longest recession since the
1930s. Others say, however, that political turmoil could derail
efforts to balance fiscal accounts and possibly provoke a
downgrade of Brazil's sovereign debt.
    "The reaction so far has been positive, but we have to wait
and see how (the impeachment process) develops to understand how
the market will be affected," said Marcos Trabbold, a trader at
B&T brokerage in São Paulo.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 1.8
percent, while shares of Grupo BTG Pactual SA 
plunged to a record low.
    The stock has lost almost half its value since Nov. 24, the
day before André Esteves, the bank's founder and former chief
executive officer, was arrested for allegedly obstructing a
corruption probe. On Monday, prosecutors formally filed charges
against Esteves, without saying whether Latin America's largest
independent investment bank might be investigated. 
    
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1440 GMT:
 Stock indexes                             daily %       YTD %
                                  Latest    change      change
 MSCI Emerging Markets              793.5    -1.77      -15.53
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                        1879.8     -2.1       -29.6
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                  44253.33    -2.14      -11.51
 Mexico IPC                      42436.22    -0.51       -1.64
 Chile IPSA                          3590    -0.63       -6.78
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                      17741.57    -0.57       -5.98
 Argentina MerVal                13070.63     1.16       52.36
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC                   13896.39     5.94      260.13
                                                              
 Currencies                                daily %       YTD %
                                            change      change
                                   Latest           
 Brazil real                       3.8152    -1.51      -30.34
                                                    
 Mexico peso                      17.0397    -0.93      -13.47
                                                    
 Peru sol                          3.3761     0.00      -11.76
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)        9.7275    -0.08      -12.10
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)          14.76    -0.20       -5.15
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.