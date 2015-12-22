FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real, Mexican peso weaken against dollar
#Market News
December 22, 2015 / 11:55 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real, Mexican peso weaken against dollar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates prices to close)
    SAO PAULO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's real and the Mexican
peso weakened slightly against the dollar on Tuesday, while the
bulk of Latin American currencies were little changed from
Monday.
    The real weakened 0.07 percent to 3.9899 reais per
dollar, while the Mexican peso slipped 0.02 percent to
17.19 pesos to the dollar.
    The Chilean peso and Peruvian sol were
flat in trade thinned with the approach of the Christmas and New
Year holidays.
    "Trading volumes tend to shrink approaching year-end," said
João Paulo de Gracia Correa, a trader at SLW brokerage in
Curitiba.
    
    Latin American currencies at 2330 GMT:
 Currencies                                daily %     YTD %
                                            change    change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      3.9899     -0.07    -33.39
                                                    
 Mexico peso                     17.1882     -0.01    -14.22
                                                    
 Chile peso                        697.4      0.00    -13.05
                                                    
 Colombia peso                      3313      0.00    -27.92
 Peru sol                         3.3911      0.00    -12.15
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)      12.9600     -0.85    -34.03
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)         13.87      0.22      0.94
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Nelson
Bocanegra; Editing by Jeb Blount, W Simon and Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
