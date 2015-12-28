FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies weaken in thin trade on oil, China fears
#Market News
December 28, 2015 / 2:33 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies weaken in thin trade on oil, China fears

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies
weakened in thin trade on Monday as a drop in oil prices and
concerns over China's economy drove away investors from emerging
markets.
    Profits earned by Chinese industrial companies fell for the
sixth consecutive month in November, data showed on Sunday.
 
    Traders sold currencies such as the Chilean peso and
the Mexican peso, worrying that weakness in China, the
world's biggest consumer of commodities, could weigh on
export-heavy economies.
    A tumble in oil prices to near 11-year lows added to selling
pressure, dragging the Colombian peso lower. Crude prices
have fallen amid concerns of global oversupply, dampening risk
appetite and pushing down prices of other commodities.
    Trading volumes were thin as many traders were away ahead of
the New Year's holiday, boosting volatility. The Brazilian real
 outperformed, strengthening 0.9 percent as traders
adjusted portfolios before year-end.
    "Many companies are closed between the Christmas and New
Year's holidays so even small trades can move prices," said João
Paulo de Gracia Correa, a trader at SLW brokerage in Curitiba.
    
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1415 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets               800.11    -0.52    -15.9
 MSCI LatAm                          1864.6     0.23    -31.8
 Brazil Bovespa                    43950.40    -0.15   -12.11
 Chile IPSA                         3648.96    -0.17    -5.25
 Chile IGPA                        17992.71    -0.15    -4.65
 Venezuela IBC                     14520.18    -0.24   276.29
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.9043     0.92   -31.93
 Mexico peso                          17.26    -0.13   -14.58
 Chile peso                           704.3    -0.58   -13.90
 Colombia peso                         3198    -0.44   -25.33
 Peru sol                            3.3971    -0.18   -12.31
 Argentina peso (interbank)         13.0700     0.08   -34.58
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            14.05    -0.93    -0.36
                                                      
 
 (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

