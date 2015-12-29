FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies flat-up as oil steadies in thin pre-holiday trade
#Market News
December 29, 2015 / 10:56 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies flat-up as oil steadies in thin pre-holiday trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(New throughout, updates prices and market activity to close)
    SAO PAULO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were
flat or slightly higher on Tuesday as oil prices steadied near
11-year lows, curbing a recent bout of risk aversion.
    A rebound in crude prices , which have been
pressured by concerns over global oversupply, helped bolster
demand for commodity-linked currencies such as the Mexican peso
, amid light trading ahead of the New Year's holiday.
    Latin American currencies at 2230 GMT:
 Currencies                                daily %     YTD %
                                            change    change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      3.8648      0.28    -31.24
                                                    
 Mexico peso                      17.248      0.06    -14.52
                                                    
 Chile peso                        708.8      0.00    -14.45
                                                    
 Colombia peso                      3166      0.00    -24.57
 Peru sol                         3.4061      0.00    -12.54
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)      12.9600      0.31    -34.03
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)         14.36     -0.28     -2.51
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
