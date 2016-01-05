FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies strengthen slightly; China concerns linger
January 5, 2016 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies strengthen slightly; China concerns linger

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's real 
strengthened slightly against the dollar on Tuesday after
falling sharply the previous day, though traders remained
cautious about markets in China, Brazil's top trading partner.
    Mexico's peso was nearly unchanged, bidding at 17.3
per dollar while Chile's peso gained 0.4 percent,
helped by a rebound in the price of copper, the country's main
export.
    Though gaining, the real failed to strengthen beyond the 4
per dollar mark. Investors are also worried about the
government's ability to steer Latin America's largest economy
out of its worst recession in at least 25 years.
    "A lot of exporters took advantage of this rate to sell
(reais)," said Jefferson Luiz Rugik, a currency trader at
Correparti Corretora.
    He said China's injection of nearly $20 billion into markets
brought some relief but likely not enough to eliminate concerns.
    Despite the intervention, Chinese shares listed in Shanghai
and Shenzhen ended little changed on Tuesday and the yuan fell
to a new 4-1/2 year low in offshore trade.
    Brazilian stocks rebounded, rising 0.9 percent after falling
for four consecutive days. Continued gains are not expected due
to the absence of good domestic news and concern over China,
analysts said. 
    "The normal movement would be a continual downward trend,"
said Raphael Figueredo of Clear Corretora brokerage.
   
 Latin American                       
 market prices              
 from Reuters               
                            
 Stock indexes                 daily %
                                change
                  Latest    
 MSCI Emerging      768,11        0,04
 Markets                    
                            
 MSCI LatAm        1779,82        0,93
                            
                            
 Brazil Bovespa   42498,32        0,85
                       577  
 Mexico IPC              0           0
                            
 Chile IPSA        3617,33       -0,11
                            
 Chile IGPA       17882,51       -0,09
                            
 Argentina               0           0
 MerVal                     
                            
 Colombia IGBC     8401,16           0
                            
 Venezuela IBC    14588,25           0
                            
                                      
 Currencies                    daily %
                                change
                            
                    Latest  
 Brazil real        4,0008        0,77
                            
 Mexico peso        17,317       -0,03
                            
 Chile peso            715        0,39
                            
 Colombia peso      3198,5        0,62
                            
 Peru sol           3,4161        0,18
                            
 Argentina peso    13,2800       -0,60
 (interbank)                
                            
                            
 Argentina peso      14,12        1,42
 (parallel)                 
                            
                                      
 Turkish lira         2,98       -0,54
                            
 South African     15,6466       -0,48
 rand                       
 Russian rouble     73,315       -0,81
                            
 
 (Reporting by Flavia Bohone and Patricia Jordao; Editing by
Nick Zieminski)

