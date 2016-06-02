FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise after Kroton says considering Estácio deal
June 2, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise after Kroton says considering Estácio deal

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Updates prices, adds Mexico and Colombia)
    By Bruno Federowski and Paula Arend Laier
    SAO PAULO, June 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian equities rose on
Thursday after Kroton Educacional SA said it was considering a
purchase of rival Estácio Participações SA, boosting shares of
both education companies.
    Kroton, the world's biggest private education
company, jumped by as much as 14 percent. Estácio 
shot up more than 20 percent, its biggest daily gain since
October 2008.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index outperformed
markets in the region, rising 1.8 percent. Mexico's peso fell to
another three-month low while Colombia's peso posted its biggest
rise in nearly a month.
    Hopes that Brazil's interim President Michel Temer could
have an easier time gathering lawmaker support than his
predecessor, Dilma Rousseff, also fostered appetite for
Brazilian assets. 
    The lower house of Congress, in a first round vote on
Thursday, approved a constitutional amendment that would free up
about 120 billion reais in funds currently earmarked for special
purposes. 
    Backed by Temer's government, the lower house also
sanctioned pay raises for military and civil servants that will
cost about 4 billion reais ($1.1 billion) this year. 
    "This points in the opposite direction of fiscal austerity
but could also increase governability. In net terms, it might
not be so negative," said SLW brokerage trader João Paulo de
Gracia Corrêa.
    In Mexico, the peso tumbled for a second day after
labor market data from the United States, its biggest trading
partner, suggested the U.S. economy is regaining momentum and
boosted chances for another hike in U.S. interest rates this
summer. 
    The peso fell to as low as 18.674 per dollar, its lowest
since mid-February, when the central bank intervened to support
the currency.
    Colombia's peso, on the other hand, jumped 0.9
percent, its biggest increase since mid-May, lifted by higher
oil prices. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1957 GMT:
 Stock indexes                             daily %     YTD %
                               Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets            809.47      0.28      1.65
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      2062.54      0.87     11.74
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                 49884.45      1.78     15.07
                                                    
 Mexico IPC                     45515.13     -0.09      5.90
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      3921.90      -0.2      6.57
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                     19337.25     -0.14      6.53
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal               12709.40      0.66      8.86
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                   9695.06      0.29     13.43
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC                  15521.19     -0.22      6.40
                                                    
                                                            
 Currencies                                daily %     YTD %
                                            change    change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      3.5856      0.03      9.16
                                                    
 Mexico peso                     18.6550     -0.72     -8.27
                                                    
 Chile peso                        689.6      0.20      2.83
                                                    
 Colombia peso                   3085.25      0.89      2.65
                                                    
 Peru sol                          3.371     -0.18      1.26
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)      13.8975      0.41     -7.05
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)         14.31      0.83     -0.28
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Paula Arend Laier,
additional reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Dan Grebler)

