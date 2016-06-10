EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies fall on Brexit jitters

By Bruno Federowski and Paula Arend Laier SAO PAULO, June 10 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies fell for a second day on Friday as traders sought safer assets less than two weeks before a referendum over Britain's future in the European Union. Recent polls have indicated a close outcome for the June 23 vote that could result in Britain's exit from the bloc. Traders concerned that that could have a lasting economic impact sought refuge in safe-haven U.S. bonds, driving yields to their lowest since February. Lower prices of oil also weighed on demand for assets from crude exporters, such as Mexico and Colombia. The Mexican benchmark IPC stock index fell 0.8 percent as shares of Grupo Televisa posted their biggest daily loss in four months. Brazil's Bovespa index also retreated, weighed down by shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA . Shares of Vale SA fell 4.2 percent after the country's federal police accused Samarco, a joint venture between the Brazilian miner and BHP Billiton, of willful misconduct related to an environmental disaster last November. Embraer SA slipped 2 percent as traders fretted over a surprise change of the plane maker's chief executive officer. Analysts said the decision increases short-term uncertainty but praised Paulo Cesar Silva's credentials, who will take charge next month from Frederico Curado. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1510 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 824.79 -1.46 5.4 MSCI LatAm 2128.26 -2.59 19.41 Brazil Bovespa 50049.40 -2.09 15.45 Mexico IPC 45305.48 -0.78 5.42 Chile IPSA 3971.97 -0.1 7.93 Chile IGPA 19649.60 -0.09 8.25 Argentina MerVal 13323.92 -1.51 14.12 Colombia IGBC 9924.61 -0.51 16.11 Venezuela IBC 15085.98 -0.15 3.41 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.4332 -0.92 14.97 Mexico peso 18.4770 -1.24 -6.75 Chile peso 684 -0.66 3.76 Colombia peso 2970.5 -1.20 6.69 Peru sol 3.3129 -0.15 3.05 Argentina peso (interbank) 13.8125 0.13 -6.01 Argentina peso (parallel) 14.21 0.70 0.42 (Editing by Bernadette Baum)