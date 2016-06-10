FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies fall on Brexit jitters
June 10, 2016 / 3:25 PM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies fall on Brexit jitters

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski and Paula Arend Laier
    SAO PAULO, June 10 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and
currencies fell for a second day on Friday as traders sought
safer assets less than two weeks before a referendum over
Britain's future in the European Union.
    Recent polls have indicated a close outcome for the June 23
vote that could result in Britain's exit from the bloc.
    Traders concerned that that could have a lasting economic
impact sought refuge in safe-haven U.S. bonds, driving yields to
their lowest since February.
    Lower prices of oil  also weighed on demand
for assets from crude exporters, such as Mexico and Colombia.
    The Mexican benchmark IPC stock index fell 0.8
percent as shares of Grupo Televisa posted their
biggest daily loss in four months.
    Brazil's Bovespa index also retreated, weighed down
by shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA
.
    Shares of Vale SA fell 4.2 percent after the
country's federal police accused Samarco, a joint venture
between the Brazilian miner and BHP Billiton, of willful
misconduct related to an environmental disaster last November.
 
    Embraer SA slipped 2 percent as traders fretted
over a surprise change of the plane maker's chief executive
officer. Analysts said the decision increases short-term
uncertainty but praised Paulo Cesar Silva's credentials, who
will take charge next month from Frederico Curado. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1510 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets               824.79    -1.46      5.4
 MSCI LatAm                         2128.26    -2.59    19.41
 Brazil Bovespa                    50049.40    -2.09    15.45
 Mexico IPC                        45305.48    -0.78     5.42
 Chile IPSA                         3971.97     -0.1     7.93
 Chile IGPA                        19649.60    -0.09     8.25
 Argentina MerVal                  13323.92    -1.51    14.12
 Colombia IGBC                      9924.61    -0.51    16.11
 Venezuela IBC                     15085.98    -0.15     3.41
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.4332    -0.92    14.97
 Mexico peso                        18.4770    -1.24    -6.75
                                                      
 Chile peso                             684    -0.66     3.76
 Colombia peso                       2970.5    -1.20     6.69
 Peru sol                            3.3129    -0.15     3.05
 Argentina peso (interbank)         13.8125     0.13    -6.01
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            14.21     0.70     0.42
                                                      
 
 (Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
