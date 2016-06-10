EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies fall on Brexit jitters

(New throughout, updates prices and market activity)

By Bruno Federowski and Paula Arend Laier

SAO PAULO, June 10 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies fell for a second day on Friday, hurt by lower oil prices and the looming referendum over Britain’s future in the European Union which led traders to seek safer assets.

Recent polls have indicated a close outcome for the June 23 vote that could result in Britain’s exit from the bloc.

Worried investors sought refuge in safe-haven U.S. bonds, driving yields to their lowest since February.

Oil prices settled down 3 percent on Friday, weighing on demand for assets from crude exporters such as Mexico and Colombia.

Mexico’s peso fell 2.1 percent to reach its lowest level since February, when Mexico used a surprise interest rate hike to defend its currency. The Mexican benchmark IPC stock index fell 1.06 percent as shares of Grupo Televisa dropped 1.54 percent.

Brazil’s Bovespa index fell 3.32 percent, weighed down by shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA.

Shares of Vale SA fell 4.8 percent after the country’s federal police accused Samarco, a joint venture between the Brazilian miner and BHP Billiton, of willful misconduct related to an environmental disaster last November.

Embraer SA slipped 5.04 percent as traders fretted over a surprise change of the plane maker’s chief executive officer. Analysts said the decision increases short-term uncertainty, but they praised Paulo Cesar Silva’s credentials, who will take charge next month from Frederico Curado. (Editing by Bernadette Baum and David Gregorio)