EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies down for 4th day on Brexit jitters

By Bruno Federowski and Priscila Jordão SAO PAULO, June 14 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies fell for a fourth day on Tuesday investors scampered toward safer assets amid mounting concerns that Britain could leave the European Union. Recent polls have shown growing momentum for the "Leave" camp in a June 23 referendum that could have far-reaching economic and financial implications. The Sun, Britain's biggest-selling newspaper, declared on Monday its support for an exit. "There is a growing sense of concern that the referendum may, in fact, result in a win for the 'Leave' campaign, prompting broader turmoil in the global markets," Scotiabank analysts wrote in a client note. The Mexican peso weakened past 19 per dollar for the first time in more than four months ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting set to end on Wednesday. A Reuters poll showed the Fed is likely to raise interest rates in September and possibly as soon as July. Should Britain remain in the European Union, chances would grow that a U.S. rate hike could happen earlier, the survey showed. Brazil's Bovespa benchmark stock index fell 1.5 percent, weighed down by blue-chips such as state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA and brewer Ambev SA . Shares of Vale SA fell 2.2 percent, tracking a decline in prices of iron ore. The miner's stock rose as high as 1.9 percent after a judge dismissed a 20 billion reais ($5.7 billion) civil lawsuit seeking damages for last year's Samarco mine disaster. Oi SA, which is not part of the benchmark index, jumped 2.2 percent after a local newspaper reported that Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris is considering bidding for Brazil's most indebted phone carrier. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1540 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 802.21 -0.9 1.93 MSCI LatAm 2044.32 -2.37 14.43 Brazil Bovespa 48917.19 -1.5 12.84 Mexico IPC 44461.27 -1.04 3.45 Chile IPSA 3924.30 -0.42 6.63 Chile IGPA 19427.89 -0.37 7.03 Argentina MerVal 12972.12 -1.53 11.11 Colombia IGBC 9746.70 -0.59 14.03 Venezuela IBC 14927.92 -1.53 2.33 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.4940 -0.24 12.97 Mexico peso 18.9945 -0.84 -9.29 Chile peso 688.6 -0.55 3.06 Colombia peso 3005.08 -0.38 5.46 Peru sol 3.3359 -0.39 2.34 Argentina peso (interbank) 13.7500 0.40 -5.58 Argentina peso (parallel) 14.34 0.49 -0.49 (Reportig by Bruno Federowski and Priscila Jordão; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by David Gregorio)