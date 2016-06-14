FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Brexit pressures Latam stocks, FX; Mexico peso hits 19/dlr
June 14, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brexit pressures Latam stocks, FX; Mexico peso hits 19/dlr

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Updates with afternoon prices, comment from Mexico)
    By Bruno Federowski and Priscila Jordão
    SAO PAULO, June 14 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and
currencies fell for a fourth session in a row on Tuesday as
investors scampered toward safe-haven assets amid mounting
concerns that Britain could leave the European Union.
    The Mexican peso  weakened past 19 per dollar
for the first time in more than four months ahead of a two-day
U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting set to end on Wednesday.
    Later in the day, the peso pared its losses to trade at
18.9510 pesos per dollar.
    Commenting at an event on Tuesday, Deputy Finance Minister
Fernando Aportela said Mexico has not ruled out a foreign
exchange market intervention. 
    A Reuters poll showed the Fed is likely to raise interest
rates in September and possibly as soon as July. Should Britain
remain in the European Union, chances would grow that a U.S.
rate hike could happen earlier, the survey showed. 
    Recent polls have shown growing momentum for the "Leave"
camp in a June 23 referendum that could have far-reaching
economic and financial implications. The Sun, Britain's
biggest-selling newspaper, declared on Monday its support for an
exit.  
    "There is a growing sense of concern that the referendum
may, in fact, result in a win for the 'Leave' campaign,
prompting broader turmoil in the global markets," Scotiabank
analysts wrote in a client note.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2055 GMT:
  
 Stock indexes               Latest          Daily   YTD pct
                                               pct    change
                                            change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets            803.06     -0.79      1.12
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                     2,045.21     -2.32     11.77
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                48,648.29     -2.04     12.22
 Mexico IPC                    44,570.59      -0.8      3.71
 Chile IPSA                     3,939.66     -0.03      7.05
 Chile IGPA                    19,503.00      0.01      7.45
 Argentina MerVal              13,038.32     -1.03     11.68
 Colombia IGBC                  9,726.80     -0.79     13.80
 Venezuela IBC                 14,922.02     -1.56      2.29
                                                            
 Currencies                       Latest     Daily   YTD pct
                                               pct    change
                                            change  
 Brazil real                      3.4786       0.2    13.465
 Mexico peso                     18.9510     -0.61     -9.08
 Chile peso                        688.8     -0.58      3.03
 Colombia peso                  3,002.99     -0.31      5.54
 Peru sol                          3.338     -0.45      2.28
 Argentina peso (interbank)      13.7475      0.42     -5.56
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)         14.36      0.35     -0.63
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Priscila Jordão; additional
reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein in Mexico City; editing
by David Gregorio, G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
