EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies up as Brexit jitters fade

By Bruno Federowski and Priscila Jordão SAO PAULO, June 17 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stocks and currencies advanced on Friday as traders bet the killing of a pro-EU British lawmaker could tip the scale in favor of a "Remain" vote in an impeding referendum over Britain's future in the European Union. Lawmaker Jo Cox was shot and stabbed on Thursday by a man who witnesses said shouted "Britain first." Both campaigns suspended operations following the incident and rumors circulated that the June 23 vote could be delayed. Although economic links between Britain and Latin American countries are limited, concerns over financial turmoil stemming from a possible "Leave" victory have weighed on investor appetite for assets from the region. "Potential adverse impacts from a possible 'Brexit' would stem from lower prices of commodity and weaker rates for the euro and the pound against the U.S. dollar," INVX Global Asset Management chief economist Eduardo Velho said. Crude prices rose for the first time in seven days, lifting currencies from oil-producing countries such as the Mexican peso . Shares of Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA rose 4.4 percent, adding the most points to the country's benchmark Bovespa stock index . Petrobras, as the company is known, received offers for its fuel distribution unit BR Distribuidora, the company's chief executive officer told a local TV station. Shares of education companies Kroton Educacional SA and Estácio Participações SA also advanced after Reuters reported Kroton could improve terms of a takeover bid for Estácio. Estácio shares have jumped about 40 percent so far this month. Shares of Oi SA, not a part of the benchmark index, rose 1.5 percent after Brazil's most indebted wireless carrier laid out terms of a restructuring proposal aiming to reduce the company's obligations by more than half. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1600 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 806.11 0.79 0.71 MSCI LatAm 2105.38 1.59 13.26 Brazil Bovespa 49654.55 0.49 14.54 Mexico IPC 45180.50 -0.1 5.13 Chile IPSA 3987.08 0.6 8.34 Chile IGPA 19701.89 0.5 8.54 Argentina MerVal 13073.38 -0.32 11.98 Colombia IGBC 9831.36 0.9 15.02 Venezuela IBC 14118.99 -0.24 -3.22 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.4302 1.10 15.07 Mexico peso 18.8705 0.35 -8.69 Chile peso 684.6 0.64 3.67 Colombia peso 3016.5 -0.05 5.06 Peru sol 3.3109 0.67 3.11 Argentina peso (interbank) 13.9000 -1.10 -6.60 Argentina peso (parallel) 14.37 0.63 -0.70 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Priscila Jordão; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)