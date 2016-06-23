EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies jump as Brexit fears ebb

By Bruno Federowski and Priscila Jordão SAO PAULO, June 23 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies extended their rally on Thursday as traders doubled down on bets that Britons will vote to stay in the European Union. After four months of bitter campaigning, polling stations opened at 0600 GMT and will close at 2100, with results expected to be announced by the 382 individual local counting areas between around 0100 and 0300 on Friday. The Mexican peso strengthened for a fifth consecutive day to its highest in two weeks after late polls showed a growing lead for the "Remain" camp. With a possible "Brexit" now viewed as less likely, investors were growing less worried about potential disruption to financial markets and regaining their appetite for risk. "Markets are currently pricing a higher chance that the status quo will be maintained," analysts with Guide Investimentos brokerage wrote in a client note. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 2.2 percent, its biggest daily increase since June 8. Shares of Natura Cosméticos SA were the biggest gainers as the cosmetics company met with investors in Rio de Janeiro. Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a client note Natura will likely be able to improve its market share, helping the stock rise by the most in over seven months. Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA advanced 3.8 percent after state development BNDES agreed with the terms of a debt renegotiation deal between the steelmaker, banks and bondholders. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1535 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 836.67 0.89 4.43 MSCI LatAm 2216.01 2.67 17.96 Brazil Bovespa 51279.47 2.24 18.29 Mexico IPC 46084.36 0.61 7.23 Chile IPSA 4012.86 0.49 9.04 Chile IGPA 19815.08 0.43 9.16 Argentina MerVal 13990.37 1.8 19.83 Colombia IGBC 9932.65 0.48 16.21 Venezuela IBC 14061.19 0.74 -3.61 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.3478 0.85 17.90 Mexico peso 18.2950 1.04 -5.82 Chile peso 669.6 0.66 5.99 Colombia peso 2904.47 0.37 9.12 Peru sol 3.2799 0.19 4.09 Argentina peso (interbank) 14.1900 -0.81 -8.51 Argentina peso (parallel) 14.58 -0.14 -2.13 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Priscila Jordão; Editing by David Gregorio)