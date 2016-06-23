FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies jump as Brexit fears ebb
June 23, 2016 / 3:50 PM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies jump as Brexit fears ebb

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski and Priscila Jordão
    SAO PAULO, June 23 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and
currencies extended their rally on Thursday as traders doubled
down on bets that Britons will vote to stay in the European
Union.
    After four months of bitter campaigning, polling stations
opened at 0600 GMT and will close at 2100, with results expected
to be announced by the 382 individual local counting areas
between around 0100 and 0300 on Friday. 
    The Mexican peso strengthened for a fifth
consecutive day to its highest in two weeks after late polls
showed a growing lead for the "Remain" camp. 
 
    With a possible "Brexit" now viewed as less likely,
investors were growing less worried about potential disruption
to financial markets and regaining their appetite for risk.
    "Markets are currently pricing a higher chance that the
status quo will be maintained," analysts with Guide
Investimentos brokerage wrote in a client note.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 2.2
percent, its biggest daily increase since June 8. Shares of
Natura Cosméticos SA were the biggest gainers as the
cosmetics company met with investors in Rio de Janeiro.
    Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a client note Natura will
likely be able to improve its market share, helping the stock
rise by the most in over seven months.
    Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA 
advanced 3.8 percent after state development BNDES 
agreed with the terms of a debt renegotiation deal between the
steelmaker, banks and bondholders. 
       
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1535 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                daily %   YTD %
                                     Latest    change  change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                836.67     0.89    4.43
 MSCI LatAm                          2216.01     2.67   17.96
 Brazil Bovespa                     51279.47     2.24   18.29
 Mexico IPC                         46084.36     0.61    7.23
 Chile IPSA                          4012.86     0.49    9.04
 Chile IGPA                         19815.08     0.43    9.16
 Argentina MerVal                   13990.37      1.8   19.83
 Colombia IGBC                       9932.65     0.48   16.21
 Venezuela IBC                      14061.19     0.74   -3.61
                                                             
 Currencies                                   daily %   YTD %
                                               change  change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.3478     0.85   17.90
 Mexico peso                         18.2950     1.04   -5.82
                                                       
 Chile peso                            669.6     0.66    5.99
 Colombia peso                       2904.47     0.37    9.12
 Peru sol                             3.2799     0.19    4.09
 Argentina peso (interbank)          14.1900    -0.81   -8.51
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             14.58    -0.14   -2.13
                                                       
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Priscila Jordão; Editing by
David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
