EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies jump as Brexit fears ebb

(Updates prices) By Bruno Federowski and Priscila Jordão SAO PAULO, June 23 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies extended their rally on Thursday as traders doubled down on bets that Britons will vote to stay in the European Union. After four months of bitter campaigning, polling stations will close at 2100 GMT, with results expected to be announced by the individual local counting areas between 0100 and 0300 on Friday. Financial markets around the world rose on the strength of late polls that showed a swing towards staying in. With a possible "Brexit" now viewed as less likely, investors were growing less worried about potential disruption to financial markets and regaining their appetite for risk. "Markets are currently pricing a higher chance that the status quo will be maintained," analysts with Guide Investimentos brokerage wrote in a client note. The Mexican peso strengthened for a fifth consecutive day to its highest in two weeks. As a proxy for traders looking to short emerging market currencies, the peso had fallen the most among its peers in Latin America since the beginning of the year. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 2.8 percent, its biggest daily increase in six weeks. Shares of Natura Cosméticos SA were the biggest gainers, jumping 10 percent, as the cosmetics company met with investors in Rio de Janeiro. Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a client note Natura will likely be able to improve its market share, helping the stock rise by the most in over seven months. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2030 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 835.43 0.74 5.2 MSCI LatAm 2217.22 2.73 21.17 Brazil Bovespa 51559.82 2.8 18.94 Mexico IPC 46145.92 0.74 7.37 Chile IPSA 4022.23 0.72 9.29 Chile IGPA 19854.02 0.63 9.38 Argentina MerVal 14242.85 3.64 21.99 Colombia IGBC 9913.46 0.29 15.98 Venezuela IBC 13296.72 -4.73 -8.85 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.3438 0.96 15.28 Mexico peso 18.2055 1.51 -5.66 Chile peso 668.96 0.78 5.74 Colombia peso 2894.5 0.71 8.67 Peru sol 3.284 0.06 3.81 Argentina peso (interbank) 14.3600 -2.02 -10.61 Argentina peso (parallel) 14.7 -0.96 -3.01 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Priscila Jordão; Editing by David Gregorio and Chris Reese)