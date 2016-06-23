FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
June 23, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies jump as Brexit fears ebb

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Updates prices)
    By Bruno Federowski and Priscila Jordão
    SAO PAULO, June 23 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and
currencies extended their rally on Thursday as traders doubled
down on bets that Britons will vote to stay in the European
Union.
    After four months of bitter campaigning, polling stations
will close at 2100 GMT, with results expected to be announced by
the individual local counting areas between 0100 and 0300 on
Friday. Financial markets around the world rose on the strength
of late polls that showed a swing towards staying in.
 
    With a possible "Brexit" now viewed as less likely,
investors were growing less worried about potential disruption
to financial markets and regaining their appetite for risk.
    "Markets are currently pricing a higher chance that the
status quo will be maintained," analysts with Guide
Investimentos brokerage wrote in a client note.
    The Mexican peso strengthened for a fifth
consecutive day to its highest in two weeks. As a proxy for
traders looking to short emerging market currencies, the peso
had fallen the most among its peers in Latin America since the
beginning of the year.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 2.8
percent, its biggest daily increase in six weeks. Shares of
Natura Cosméticos SA were the biggest gainers,
jumping 10 percent, as the cosmetics company met with investors
in Rio de Janeiro.
    Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a client note Natura will
likely be able to improve its market share, helping the stock
rise by the most in over seven months.
       
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2030 GMT:
 Stock indexes                              daily %      YTD %
                               Latest        change     change
 MSCI Emerging Markets            835.43       0.74        5.2
                                                     
 MSCI LatAm                      2217.22       2.73      21.17
                                                     
 Brazil Bovespa                 51559.82        2.8      18.94
                                                     
 Mexico IPC                     46145.92       0.74       7.37
                                                     
 Chile IPSA                      4022.23       0.72       9.29
                                                     
 Chile IGPA                     19854.02       0.63       9.38
                                                     
 Argentina MerVal               14242.85       3.64      21.99
                                                     
 Colombia IGBC                   9913.46       0.29      15.98
                                                     
 Venezuela IBC                  13296.72      -4.73      -8.85
                                                     
                                                              
 Currencies                                 daily %      YTD %
                                             change     change
                                  Latest             
 Brazil real                      3.3438       0.96      15.28
                                                     
 Mexico peso                     18.2055       1.51      -5.66
                                                     
 Chile peso                       668.96       0.78       5.74
                                                     
 Colombia peso                    2894.5       0.71       8.67
                                                     
 Peru sol                          3.284       0.06       3.81
                                                     
 Argentina peso (interbank)      14.3600      -2.02     -10.61
                                                     
 Argentina peso (parallel)          14.7      -0.96      -3.01
                                                     
  

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Priscila Jordão; Editing by
David Gregorio and Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
