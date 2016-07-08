FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real rallies as traders cheer more ambitious fiscal target
#Market News
July 8, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real rallies as traders cheer more ambitious fiscal target

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, July 8 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real rallied on
Friday as traders saw the government's more ambitious fiscal
target for 2017 as a sign of interim President Michel Temer's
commitment to austerity.
    Officials announced a primary deficit goal of 139 billion
reais ($42 billion) for 2017, compared with this year's
estimated gap of 170.5 billion reais. 
    Concerns that Temer's administration could sacrifice fiscal
austerity for support in a divided Congress had contributed to
weakening the real for the five previous trading days.
    "The fiscal target represents a victory of the fiscal hawks
inside the government, which is all the market wants to see,"
said Leme Investimentos partner Paulo Petrassi.
    The positive tone spilled into stock markets, with Brazil's
benchmark Bovespa stock index rising for the third day
in a row.
    Shares of Estácio Participações SA were up 3.1
percent, and Kroton Educacional SA advanced 3.6
percent. Estácio's board is scheduled to meet on Thursday to
discuss a sweetened bid from Kroton, the world's largest
education company by market value.
    The real advanced more than regional peers as
Brazil's central bank refrained from intervening to weaken the
currency after doing so for five straight sessions.
    Latin American currencies in general strengthened on Friday
on a rebound in global risk appetite following
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data. 
    The figures are the latest sign of recovery in the world's
biggest economy, but traders bet they will not be enough to
drive the U.S. Federal Reserve to increase interest rates.
    Fed policymakers have repeatedly said they will look for
clarity over the economic fallout from Britain's decision to
leave the European Union before tightening policy.
   
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1450 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                   Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                829.20     0.27     4.14
 MSCI LatAm                          2245.94     2.04    20.29
 Brazil Bovespa                     52832.53     1.57    21.87
 Mexico IPC                         45536.46     0.31     5.95
 Chile IPSA                          4008.55     0.27     8.92
 Chile IGPA                         19807.55     0.25     9.12
 Argentina MerVal                   14689.61    -0.01    25.82
 Colombia IGBC                       9686.91     0.24    13.33
 Venezuela IBC                      11707.92    -0.03   -19.74
                                                              
 Currencies                                   daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.3065     1.78    19.37
 Mexico peso                         18.6395     1.08    -7.56
 Chile peso                            662.3     0.53     7.16
 Colombia peso                       2966.97     0.55     6.82
 Peru sol                              3.277     0.15     4.18
 Argentina peso (interbank)          14.7000     0.00   -11.68
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             14.85     0.40    -3.91
                                                       
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Paula
Arend Laier; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
