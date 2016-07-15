FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso weakens on news of Turkey coup attempt
July 15, 2016

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso weakens on news of Turkey coup attempt

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Updates prices, recasts with Turkey context)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, July 15 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso closed down
more than 1 percent on Friday afternoon after news broke that
the Turkish armed forces were trying to carry out a coup.
 
    The peso, which tends to be hard hit by market
volatility, extended earlier losses on Friday to close down 1.29
percent at 18.5930 pesos per dollar.
    Other Latin American stocks and currencies seesawed as
traders digested strong China and U.S. economic data as well as
an attack in the south of France that killed at least 84 people.
 
    China's economy expanded slightly faster than expected in
the second quarter while retail sales jumped in June, allaying
concerns over global economic weakness. 
 
    However, some investors bet that could allow the Federal
Reserve to increase U.S. interest rates later this year,
weighing on high-yielding emerging markets.
    Many traders also refrained from buying riskier assets
following Thursday's attack in France, which President François
Hollande called a terrorist act by an enemy determined to strike
all nations that share France's values. 
    The Brazilian real closed up 0.16 percent and the
country's Bovespa stock index finished up 0.18 percent. 
       
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2051 GMT:
 Stock indexes                             daily %     YTD %
                               Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets            867.84      0.22      9.28
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      2354.03     -0.84     28.65
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                 55578.24      0.18     28.21
                                                    
 Mexico IPC                     46713.43      0.46      8.69
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      4098.61      0.58     11.37
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                     20228.03      0.53     11.44
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal               15643.26      1.12     33.99
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                   9945.75      0.45     16.36
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC                  12131.01      1.81    -16.84
                                                    
                                                            
 Currencies                                daily %     YTD %
                                            change    change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      3.2543      0.16     21.29
                                                    
 Mexico peso                     18.5930     -1.29     -7.33
                                                    
 Chile peso                        652.2     -0.21      8.82
                                                    
 Colombia peso                    2919.1     -0.22      8.57
 Peru sol                          3.278      0.03      4.15
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)      14.9300     -1.21    -13.04
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)         15.21     -0.66     -6.18
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Joanna
Zuckerman Bernstein in Mexico City; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
and James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
