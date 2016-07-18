EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies, stocks recover as Turkey coup thwarted

SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stocks and currencies rose on Monday as traders unwound safety bets after a military coup attempt in Turkey proved unsuccessful. Investors sharply sold emerging market assets late on Friday as the military coup unfolded, with the Mexican peso weakening as much as 1.5 percent. Spot markets in Brazil had already closed when the news broke, but futures contracts on the real currency lost more than 1 percent to 3.30 on the dollar. Risk appetite recovered after President Tayyip Erdogan thwarted the attempted coup, arresting 6,000 in the armed forces and judiciary as of Sunday. "After a busy and somewhat fraught end to the trading week, markets are relatively calm as the situation in Turkey stabilizes," Scotiabank analysts wrote in a client note. The Mexican currency strengthened 0.6 percent on Monday, despite a slide in crude prices driven by global oversupplies. Brazil's real was nearly flat after rising for four straight trading days but first-month futures contracts strengthened around 0.9 percent. Shares in Embraer SA fell 1.6 percent on local news reports saying an executive at the planemaker signed a whistleblowing agreement related to accusations of bribery in the Dominican Republic. Power utility Light SA, which is not a part of Brazil's benchmark stock index, jumped to its highest since July 2015. A local blog said on Monday utility Equatorial Energia SA has placed a bid to acquire Light, without citing sources. Light also asked regulators to revise the tariffs in an extraordinary basis after suffering from delays in payments from the state of Rio de Janeiro, according to a document obtained by Reuters. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1640 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 870.21 0.27 9.28 MSCI LatAm 2380.13 1.11 28.65 Brazil Bovespa 56118.33 0.97 29.45 Mexico IPC 47052.86 0.73 9.48 Chile IPSA 4105.79 0.18 11.56 Chile IGPA 20261.07 0.16 11.62 Argentina MerVal 15799.85 1 35.33 Colombia IGBC 9904.27 -0.42 15.88 Venezuela IBC 12413.29 2.33 -14.91 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2548 -0.05 21.27 Mexico peso 18.4850 0.58 -6.79 Chile peso 649.6 0.40 9.25 Colombia peso 2921.98 -0.10 8.46 Peru sol 3.278 0.00 4.15 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.1100 -0.99 -14.08 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.32 -0.39 -6.85 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Paula Arend Laier and Luciano Costa; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)