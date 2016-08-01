FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies weaken as tepid U.K. data rekindles Brexit woes
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
#Market News
August 1, 2016 / 3:45 PM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies weaken as tepid U.K. data rekindles Brexit woes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies
weakened on Monday after tepid U.K. manufacturing data
reinforced concerns over economic spillover stemming from the
so-called "Brexit" vote.
    Separate surveys showed British manufacturing shrinking at
the fastest pace in over three years, while business confidence
tumbled. 
    Many investors had brushed off Britain's decision to leave
the European Union, hoping that global central banks would
counteract any financial turmoil with fresh stimulus.
    But recent figures showed growing odds that Britain could
soon face a recession, weighing on appetite for risk-bearing
assets.
    The Mexican and Colombian pesos declined on
Monday after strengthening sharply on Friday. A tumble in crude
prices following increases in OPEC production and U.S. oil rig
additions also pressured both currencies. 
    Brazil's central bank decision to intervene once again after
standing pat for a day contributed to a drop in the real.
    The country's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped
0.3 percent as lower crude prices hit shares of state-controlled
oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA .
    But shares of card payment processor Cielo SA 
rose to a one-year high ahead of quarterly results after the
market close. Analysts with BTG Pactual wrote that they expect
strong earnings, with only slight deceleration in transaction
volumes and yields.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1535 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                    Latest             
 MSCI Emerging Markets                883.27     1.12     9.99
 MSCI LatAm                          2371.37    -0.84    30.69
 Brazil Bovespa                     57110.04    -0.35    31.74
 Mexico IPC                         46865.54     0.44     9.05
 Chile IPSA                          4119.07     0.04    11.92
 Chile IGPA                         20374.18     0.03    12.25
 Argentina MerVal                   15590.06    -1.35    33.53
 Colombia IGBC                       9662.69        0    13.05
 Venezuela IBC                      12417.82    -4.23   -14.88
                                                              
 Currencies                                   daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                                       
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.2656    -0.71    20.87
 Mexico peso                         18.8550    -0.50    -8.62
 Chile peso                              657    -0.23     8.02
 Colombia peso                        3094.1    -0.88     2.43
 Peru sol                              3.335     0.48     2.37
 Argentina peso (interbank)          14.9500     0.40   -13.16
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             15.44     0.19    -7.58
                                                       
 


 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Paula
Arend Laier; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
