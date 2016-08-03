FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies slightly changed on oil, U.S. data
August 3, 2016 / 3:55 PM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies slightly changed on oil, U.S. data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were
slightly changed on Wednesday as higher prices for crude offset
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data.
    U.S. private employers added 179,000 jobs in July, raising
expectations that Friday's widely watched employment report
would also show solid labor gains. 
    Growing bets the U.S. Federal Reserve could refrain from
increasing interest rates this year have supported high-yielding
assets for weeks, but traders say a strong reading for this
week's jobs report could threaten those gains.
    Colombia's peso weakened as much as 0.9 percent but
pared gains after prices of crude, a key export and source of
revenue, rose to session highs. 
    Oil futures jumped about 2 percent after a
larger-than-expected gasoline drawdown outshone a surprise build
in crude stockpiles. 
    The Brazilian real was nearly flat after falling as
low as 3.29 per U.S. dollar, also weighed by concerns over
interim President Michel Temer's capacity to approve tough
austerity measures in Congress.
    Late on Tuesday, Brazil's lower house of Congress chose to
delay a vote on the terms of renegotiation of states debt with
the federal government, igniting concern over Temer's clout
among lawmakers.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, however,
rose 0.7 percent, supported by a jump in shares of
state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA 
.
    A U.S. appeals court put a class action against Petrobras,
as the company is known, on hold on Tuesday, potentially
stalling a much-anticipated U.S. trial. 
    Also helping boost the stock were local reports that
Petrobras could get up to 2.5 billion reais ($765 million) from
the sale of its liquefied natural gas distributor Liquigás
Distribuidora SA. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1545 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                daily %   YTD %
                                     Latest    change  change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                868.56    -0.94    10.4
 MSCI LatAm                          2355.30     0.31   28.32
 Brazil Bovespa                     56537.69     0.67   30.42
 Mexico IPC                         46799.94     0.52    8.89
 Chile IPSA                          4105.74     0.41   11.56
 Chile IGPA                         20308.88     0.38   11.89
 Argentina MerVal                   15269.86     1.38   30.79
 Colombia IGBC                       9621.94     0.41   12.57
 Venezuela IBC                      12373.88    -0.43  -15.18
                                                             
 Currencies                                   daily %   YTD %
                                               change  change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.2650     0.02   20.89
 Mexico peso                         18.9190     0.08   -8.93
                                                       
 Chile peso                            656.8    -0.20    8.05
 Colombia peso                       3099.95     0.07    2.24
 Peru sol                               3.35    -0.12    1.91
 Argentina peso (interbank)          14.8850    -0.17  -12.78
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             15.36    -0.13   -7.10
                                                       
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Paula
Arend Laier; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
