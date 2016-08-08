FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam stocks, currencies rise on global risk appetite
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2016 / 4:01 PM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam stocks, currencies rise on global risk appetite

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stocks and
currencies rose on Monday as global appetite for risky assets
remained firm following Friday's solid U.S. jobs report.
    Many traders saw the figures as a sign of strength in the
world's No. 1 economy, which could spill over into emerging
markets despite the possibility that U.S. rates could rise
sooner as a result. 
    Currencies from crude exporters led the gains, with
Colombia's peso rising by the most in a month. Prices of
oil jumped nearly 3 percent on Monday amid speculation that
major producers would try to limit output. 
    But Brazil's real weakened 0.5 percent after a local
magazine reported that construction magnate Marcelo Odebrecht
has told prosecutors he contributed illegally to the election
campaign of now-interim President Michel Temer in 2014, when he
was vice president and seeking re-election on the ticket of
now-suspended President Dilma Rousseff. 
    "Emerging market currencies are higher today but the real
has been sidelined on political concerns," B&T brokerage trader
Marcos Trabbold said.
    The country's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose,
supported by shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo
Brasileiro SA . Analysts with Bradesco BBI
and Santander Brasil raised their recommendation for the stocks.
    Shares in BB Seguridade Participações SA, the
insurance unit of state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA
, fell 1.8 percent after it cuts its estimate for net
income growth this year. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1545 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                   Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                895.54     1.13    11.51
 MSCI LatAm                          2447.90     1.08    32.35
 Brazil Bovespa                     57839.64     0.31    33.42
 Mexico IPC                         47426.29     0.49    10.35
 Chile IPSA                          4130.47     0.23    12.23
 Chile IGPA                         20411.33     0.21    12.45
 Argentina MerVal                   15434.92     0.26    32.20
 Colombia IGBC                       9664.54     0.19    13.07
                                                              
 Currencies                                   daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.1800    -0.37    24.12
 Mexico peso                         18.5770     1.04    -7.25
 Chile peso                            654.6     0.34     8.42
 Colombia peso                       2991.47     1.55     5.94
 Peru sol                              3.311     0.60     3.11
 Argentina peso (interbank)          14.7900     0.14   -12.22
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             15.26    -0.13    -6.49
                                                       
 

 (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.