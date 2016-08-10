UPDATE 1-EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stock markets fall as oil slides; stocks fall

(Adds closing values for indexes and currencies) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies pared gains on Wednesday as crude prices turned negative, taking the shine off an extended rally in emerging markets. Most stock markets in the region fell, tracking declines in Wall Street triggered by the losses in oil. But currencies, including those in Chile and Argentina, remained in positive territory, with investors still chasing higher yields amid prospects of rock-bottom interest rates abroad and a gradual but sturdy global economic recovery. Oil prices slid more than 2 percent after a surprise build in U.S. inventories reinforced concerns about global oversupply. Brazil's real posted fresh one-year highs close to 3.10 per U.S. dollar before closing up 0.13 percent at 3.13 per greenback. Colombia's peso, meanwhile, posted its sixth daily gain to close up 1.44 percent. Also weighing on some regional stock indexes was a batch of bearish corporate reports. Shares in builder Cyrela SA were the biggest losers in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index after the company reported a 62 percent drop in second-quarter income. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 902.99 0.36 13.71 MSCI LatAm 2462.28 -0.37 34.56 Brazil Bovespa 56919.78 -1.33 31.30 Mexico IPC 47797.70 0.35 11.22 Chile IPSA 4134.18 -0.34 12.34 Chile IGPA 20429.88 -0.31 12.55 Argentina MerVal 15346.41 -0.7 31.44 Colombia IGBC 9725.50 -0.27 13.78 Venezuela IBC 12255.10 -0.53 -15.99 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1307 -0.13 -20.68 Mexico peso 18.3510 -0.08 -6.91 Chile peso 648.8 0.52 9.39 Colombia peso 2938.06 -1.44 -7.30 Peru sol 3.307 0.00 3.24 Argentina peso 14.6600 0.89 -11.44 (interbank) Argentina peso 15.26 0.59 -6.49 (parallel) (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by David Gregorio and Alan Crosby)