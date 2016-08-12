FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
REFILE-EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real falls on Temer concern over currency strength
#Market News
August 12, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

REFILE-EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real falls on Temer concern over currency strength

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(In 3rd paragraph, changes first word to "the")
    SAO PAULO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real weakened
further on Friday after interim President Michel Temer showed
concern over currency strength, while stocks edged lower
following a heavy batch of quarterly results including
state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA.
    In an interview with newspaper Valor Econômico published on
Friday, Temer said he was worried about the real's recent
appreciation against the dollar and added his government will
"look for an equilibrium" in the exchange rate. 
    The real fell 1 percent to 3.17 per dollar following
a 0.3 percent decline on Thursday, which snapped six straight
sessions of gains that had taken the currency to a one-year
high.
    The slide began when the central bank stepped up its market
intervention selling $750 million in reverse currency swaps on
Thursday and Friday, effectively purchasing dollars for future
delivery from investors.
    The real's strength had worried some investors who fretted
it could smother the nascent economic recovery by curtailing
exports.
    Central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn said on Friday that the
bank will cautiously use its tools when needed to intervene in
the foreign exchange market, while sticking to a floating
exchange rate. 
    "Temer's comments added some noise to the market and should
weigh on the real, at least until (dollar) inflows start to
materialize," Intercam brokerage trader Glauber Romano said.
    The country's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.2
percent, weighed down by shares of of CCR SA. The
company, Brazil's largest road operator, posted a 20 percent
drop in second-quarter net earnings. 
    Shares in Petrobras  rose despite lower
second-quarter profits, as analysts praised strong recurring
operational results and lower leverage. 
    Lojas Americanas SA shares also gained, hitting a
record high, after the retailer reported higher second-quarter
profit margins. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1540 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                 daily %   YTD %
                                                change  change
                                    Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                 907.84     0.03   14.29
 MSCI LatAm                           2488.33    -0.98   37.34
 Brazil Bovespa                      58186.51    -0.19   34.23
 Mexico IPC                          48159.12    -0.38   12.06
 Chile IPSA                           4164.07      0.3   13.15
 Chile IGPA                          20576.99     0.35   13.36
 Argentina MerVal                    15396.61     0.54   31.87
 Colombia IGBC                        9724.58     -0.4   13.77
 Venezuela IBC                       12290.88    -0.88  -15.75
                                                              
 Currencies                                    daily %   YTD %
                                                change  change
                                       Latest           
 Brazil real                           3.1719    -1.07   24.44
 Mexico peso                          18.2800    -0.25   -5.74
 Chile peso                             650.8    -1.23    9.05
 Colombia peso                        2923.55    -1.21    8.41
 Peru sol                               3.317    -0.39    2.92
 Argentina peso (interbank)           14.6600     0.17  -11.44
                                                        
 Argentina peso (parallel)              15.26     0.26   -6.49
                                                        
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Paula
Arend Laier; Editing by W Simon)

