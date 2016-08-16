FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currency gains ease on U.S. rate hike concerns
August 16, 2016 / 3:50 PM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currency gains ease on U.S. rate hike concerns

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies gave
back some gains on Tuesday after an influential U.S. Federal
Reserve policymaker said U.S. interest rates could rise as soon
as next month.
    In an interview with Fox Business Network, William Dudley,
president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said, "It's
possible" to raise rates at the U.S. central bank's next policy
meeting on Sept. 20-21, given signs of labor market tightening.
 
    Traders reacted by expanding bets on policy tightening this
year, with a slightly better-than-even chance of a December
move.
    Higher U.S. rates could draw funds away from high-yielding
emerging market assets.
    Most Latin American currencies had previously strengthened
on weak U.S. inflation figures and higher commodity prices.
 
    The Mexican peso rose to a three-month high of 17.9010 per
U.S. dollar as prices of crude rose, before easing to 17.9850.
    Stock markets were mixed, with Brazil's benchmark Bovespa 
stock index dropping 0.6 percent on profit-taking after
surging past 59.000 points for the first time since 2014 on
Monday.
    A rise in shares of miner Vale SA limited losses
in the index, however, supported by rising prices of iron ore.

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1535 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                   Latest             
 MSCI Emerging Markets               915.21    -0.07    15.33
 MSCI LatAm                         2515.35    -0.64    38.35
 Brazil Bovespa                    58760.88     0.00    35.55
 Mexico IPC                        48575.11    -0.25    13.02
 Chile IPSA                         4167.30     0.17    13.24
 Chile IGPA                        20592.76     0.16    13.45
 Argentina MerVal                  15458.02     1.92    32.40
 Colombia IGBC                      9842.48      1.2    15.15
 Venezuela IBC                     12268.65    -1.34   -15.90
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                                      
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.1781     0.28    24.19
 Mexico peso                        17.9850     0.52    -4.20
 Chile peso                           649.7    -0.11     9.24
 Colombia peso                         2914     0.35     8.76
 Peru sol                              3.31    -0.06     3.14
 Argentina peso (interbank)         14.6500     0.17   -11.38
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)             15.3     0.26    -6.73
                                                      
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

