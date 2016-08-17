FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mixed after Fed policy minutes
August 17, 2016 / 10:20 PM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mixed after Fed policy minutes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts throughout, updates prices)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks were
mixed on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's July
meeting showed policymakers agree they need more economic data
before raising U.S. interest rates.
    The Fed didn't change benchmark short-term rates in July but
left the door open for a possible hike this year. Higher U.S.
interest rates could drain funds away from emerging markets,
which often lure foreign investors with greater yields.
    Mexico's blue-chip IPC index closed down 0.19
percent, with shares in Grupo Financiero Banorte 
among the top fallers. Mexico's peso closed down 0.41
percent at 18.056 pesos per dollar.
    The Sao Paulo stock exchange closed 0.8 percent
higher.
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2130 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                  Latest       Daily  YTD pct
                                               pct   change
                                            change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets             909.67    -0.65    14.55
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      2,494.13    -0.66    36.31
 Brazil Bovespa                 59,323.83      0.8    36.85
 Mexico IPC                     48,258.93    -0.19    12.29
 Chile IPSA                      4,132.50    -0.91    12.29
 Chile IGPA                     20,439.13    -0.85    12.60
 Argentina MerVal               15,402.30     1.12    31.92
 Colombia IGBC                   9,926.67     0.62    16.14
 Venezuela IBC                  12,112.68     -1.3   -16.97
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional Reporting by Jean
Luis Arce in Mexico City and Dion Rabouin in New York; Editing
by W Simon and James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
