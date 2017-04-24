FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real, Mexico peso strengthen on French vote
#Market News
April 24, 2017 / 3:06 PM / 4 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real, Mexico peso strengthen on French vote

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, April 24 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real and the
Mexican peso strengthened on Monday after centrist Emmanuel
Macron won the first round of the French presidential elections,
driving a risk-on rally around the world.
    Opinion polls have Macron handily beating far-right leader
Marine Le Pen, whose anti-establishment rhetoric had stoked
investor caution in recent days, in a second round vote on May
7.
    On Monday, French President François Hollande called on
voters to back Macron, warning of dangerous consequences if Le
Pen were to win.
    The Mexican peso and the Brazilian real both
strengthened around 1 percent against the U.S. dollar. Global
stock markets also rose, with the MSCI All-Country World
 hitting an all-time high.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index advanced 1.3
percent, tracking the global rally. Shares of Hypermarcas SA
 were the biggest gainers, supported by press reports
of buyer interest in the drugmaker.
    Two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters Johnson
& Johnson, Novartis AG and Takeda
Pharmaceutical Co Ltd are in talks with the controlling
bloc of Hypermarcas for a buyout.

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT:
 Stock indexes                             daily %    YTD %
                                  Latest    change   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets             971.67     1.03    11.54
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                       2645.71     1.66    11.19
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                  64659.76     1.41     7.36
 Mexico IPC                      49473.21     1.03     8.39
 Chile IPSA                       4859.54     1.04    17.06
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                      24394.47     0.97    17.65
 Argentina MerVal                20943.51     0.84    23.80
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                   10114.72     0.13    -0.13
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC                   49879.74      1.2    57.32
                                                           
 Currencies                                daily %    YTD %
                                            change   change
                                   Latest           
 Brazil real                       3.1285     0.89     3.86
                                                    
 Mexico peso                      18.6280     0.98    11.36
                                                    
 Chile peso                         654.1    -0.29     2.54
                                                    
 Colombia peso                       2872     0.07     4.51
 Peru sol                            3.24     0.06     5.37
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)       15.4300     0.45     2.88
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)          16.01     0.50     5.06
                                                    
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

