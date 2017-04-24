EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real, Mexico peso strengthen on French vote

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, April 24 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso strengthened on Monday after centrist Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the French presidential elections, driving a risk-on rally around the world. Opinion polls have Macron handily beating far-right leader Marine Le Pen, whose anti-establishment rhetoric had stoked investor caution in recent days, in a second round vote on May 7. On Monday, French President François Hollande called on voters to back Macron, warning of dangerous consequences if Le Pen were to win. The Mexican peso and the Brazilian real both strengthened around 1 percent against the U.S. dollar. Global stock markets also rose, with the MSCI All-Country World hitting an all-time high. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index advanced 1.3 percent, tracking the global rally. Shares of Hypermarcas SA were the biggest gainers, supported by press reports of buyer interest in the drugmaker. Two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd are in talks with the controlling bloc of Hypermarcas for a buyout. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 971.67 1.03 11.54 MSCI LatAm 2645.71 1.66 11.19 Brazil Bovespa 64659.76 1.41 7.36 Mexico IPC 49473.21 1.03 8.39 Chile IPSA 4859.54 1.04 17.06 Chile IGPA 24394.47 0.97 17.65 Argentina MerVal 20943.51 0.84 23.80 Colombia IGBC 10114.72 0.13 -0.13 Venezuela IBC 49879.74 1.2 57.32 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1285 0.89 3.86 Mexico peso 18.6280 0.98 11.36 Chile peso 654.1 -0.29 2.54 Colombia peso 2872 0.07 4.51 Peru sol 3.24 0.06 5.37 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.4300 0.45 2.88 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.01 0.50 5.06 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski)