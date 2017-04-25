FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies weaken as Trump tax pledges spark inflation bets
April 25, 2017 / 4:27 PM / 4 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies weaken as Trump tax pledges spark inflation bets

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, April 25 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
weakened on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump's promise to
announce "big tax reform and tax reduction" invited bets that
U.S. interest rates could rise faster than expected.
    Higher U.S. rates could dampen the allure of high-yielding,
emerging market assets. The Colombian and Mexican pesos
, as well as the Brazilian real, all weakened more
than 1 percent.
    Still, hopes that lower taxes could lift corporate earnings
helped boost world stocks for a second straight session, with
most Latin American bourses tracking along.
    Ever since Trump's 2016 election campaign, the Republican
has promised to cut taxes and invest heavily in infrastructure,
fueling expectations of inflationary pressure.
    Trump has directed aides to move quickly on a plan to cut
the corporate income tax rate to 15 percent from 35 percent, a
Trump administration official said. An announcement is expected
on Wednesday.
    Mexico's IPC stock index rose 0.6 percent, in line
with advances in Wall Street. Shares of Alpek were
the biggest gainers after first-quarter operating profits fell
less than expected from the year before.
    Shares of Brazilian college operator Kroton Educacional SA
 ranked among the biggest gainers on Brazil's
benchmark Bovespa stock index following strong student
intake figures.
     However, concerns that President Michel Temer's
administration could face difficulties ensuring the approval of
sweeping structural reforms helped to limit gains in Brazilian
markets.
    
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1550 GMT:
 Stock indexes                             daily %   YTD %
                                            change  change
                               Latest               
 MSCI Emerging Markets            980.86      0.98   12.65
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      2611.17     -1.01    12.7
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                 64468.00      0.12    7.04
 Mexico IPC                     49693.94      0.57    8.88
 Chile IPSA                      4849.43      0.01   16.81
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                     24342.11     -0.02   17.40
 Argentina MerVal               21188.77      0.08   25.24
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                  10155.11      0.18    0.27
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC                  51445.90      2.99   62.26
                                                          
 Currencies                                daily %   YTD %
                                            change  change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      3.1652     -1.25    2.65
                                                    
 Mexico peso                     18.9250     -1.08    9.61
                                                    
 Chile peso                        661.2     -0.94    1.44
                                                    
 Colombia peso                   2902.45     -1.12    3.41
 Peru sol                          3.246     -0.09    5.18
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)      15.4100     -0.06    3.02
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)         16.04      0.50    4.86
                                                    
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; editing by Grant McCool)

