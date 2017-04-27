FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso rebounds as Trump agrees to keep NAFTA for now
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 4:00 PM / 4 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso rebounds as Trump agrees to keep NAFTA for now

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, April 27 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso rebounded
on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to keep the
North American Free Trade Agreement alive for now and
renegotiate its terms.
    The peso had slumped on Wednesday after a senior Trump
administration official said a draft executive order was under
consideration that could withdraw the United States from NAFTA.

    But Trump said on Thursday that he received calls from the
leaders of NAFTA partners Mexico and Canada asking him
renegotiate the agreement instead of terminating it. Trump
expressed optimism that the three countries could successfully
renegotiate an accord he deems unfair to American
interests.
    The peso strengthened 0.5 percent after slumping
nearly 2 percent the day before. It had touched a record low in
January on concerns that Trump would pull out of NAFTA but
rallied back as officials took a more constructive tone on
trade.
    Other Latin American currencies seesawed, with the Brazilian
real slightly lower ahead of a national strike and
demonstrations called by labor unions and leftist parties to
protest conservative President Michel Temer's reform program.
    The lower house of Congress approved on Wednesday the main
text of a bill to relax Brazil's labor laws, a main plank of
Temer's efforts to increase investment and pull the economy out
of its worst recession.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.5
percent, weighed down by shares of Vale SA after the
world's largest iron ore producer missed first-quarter profit
estimates.
    
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1545 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                   Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                978.46    -0.41    13.95
 MSCI LatAm                          2589.52    -0.69     11.4
 Brazil Bovespa                     64521.25    -0.53     7.13
 Mexico IPC                         49429.02    -0.27     8.30
 Chile IPSA                          4809.68    -0.87    15.86
 Chile IGPA                         24155.41    -0.83    16.50
 Argentina MerVal                   20662.81    -1.73    22.14
 Colombia IGBC                      10146.24    -0.66     0.18
 Venezuela IBC                      56324.03    -8.11    77.65
                                                              
 Currencies                                   daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.1840    -0.39     2.05
 Mexico peso                         19.0895     0.49     8.67
 Chile peso                            664.3     0.11     0.96
 Colombia peso                       2944.57    -0.53     1.93
 Peru sol                              3.248     0.03     5.11
 Argentina peso (interbank)          15.4500     0.26     2.75
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             15.91     0.94     5.72
                                                       
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; editing by Grant McCool)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.