By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 3 Brazilian stocks fell on Wednesday following a mixed batch of corporate earnings and ahead of a key vote on an overhaul of the country's pension system in Congress. The benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped 0.9 percent after rising 2 percent on Tuesday, with many traders taking a cautious stance as a congressional committee prepared to vote on the planned pension reform. Investors see reduced pension spending as crucial to efforts to rein in public debt and pull Brazil out of its deepest recession in decades. Shares of lender Itaú Unibanco Holding SA subtracted the most points from the index after rising defaults kept it from cutting loan-loss provisions as much as investors expected in the first quarter. Traders were also disappointed by Itaú's net income, which came in only slightly above analyst forecasts. Many had bet on stronger figures after earnings by rival Santander Brasil SA handily beat expectations. Shares of payment processor Cielo SA also slumped as declining revenues fueled concerns over its outlook despite higher-than-expected profits. The Brazilian real treaded water, in line with other Latin American currencies. Still, traders expect the currency to remain volatile in coming months on fears that lawmakers could block key austerity measures, a Reuters poll showed. The Mexican peso fell 0.2 percent, while the Colombian peso was flat. Traders have avoided big bets in recent days ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision later on Wednesday and key U.S. jobs data on Friday. The Fed is expected to keep rates stable but potentially hint at a June hike. Higher U.S. rates tend to weigh on emerging market assets, which often lure investors with the promise of high returns. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1605 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 985.60 -0.26 14.6 MSCI LatAm 2649.27 -0.49 13.74 Brazil Bovespa 66198.51 -0.78 9.91 Mexico IPC 49188.20 -0.81 7.77 Chile IPSA 4842.53 -0.73 16.65 Chile IGPA 24305.46 -0.66 17.22 Colombia IGBC 10188.87 -0.21 0.60 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1469 0.15 3.25 Mexico peso 18.7980 -0.19 10.35 Chile peso 668.6 -0.06 0.31 Colombia peso 2928.9 0.34 2.48 Peru sol 3.25 -0.06 5.05 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.2250 0.53 4.27 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.84 0.82 6.19 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Tom Brown)