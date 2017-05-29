FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2017 / 4:22 PM / in 3 months

EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks, currencies seesaw on thin trading volumes

4 Min Read

    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, May 29 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and
currencies seesawed on Monday on thin trading volumes, with
several major foreign markets closed due to local holidays.
    Holidays in the United States, China and the United Kingdom
kept a lid on liquidity, driving many investors to remain on the
sidelines.
    In Brazil, traders also erred on the side of caution ahead
of a key central bank decision after market close on Wednesday
and the release of first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP)
figures on Thursday.
    A mounting political scandal threatening to oust President
Michel Temer has led many to dial back bets on a sharp 125
basis-point interest rate cut this week, with rate futures
suggesting a 100 basis-point instead.
    Investors fear the crisis could delay the implementation of
ambitious pension and labor market reforms seen as key to plug a
growing budget gap.
    The Brazilian real slipped 0.1 percent, while the
benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.7 percent. 
    Still, shares of meatpacker JBS SA rose 2.8
percent after brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the
company and are embroiled in the corruption scandal, resigned
from senior posts.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1615 GMT:
 Stock indexes                            daily %    YTD %
                                 Latest    change   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets           1014.97     -0.2    17.94
                                                   
 MSCI LatAm                      2565.97     -0.8    10.52
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa                 63671.67    -0.65     5.72
                                                   
 Mexico IPC                     49603.03    -0.14     8.68
                                                   
 Chile IPSA                      4881.14    -0.11    17.58
                                                   
 Chile IGPA                     24489.89     -0.1    18.11
                                                   
 Argentina MerVal               22413.15     1.22    32.48
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC                  10757.22     0.26     6.21
                                                   
 Venezuela IBC                  73959.10    -0.22   133.27
                                                   
                                                          
 Currencies                               daily %    YTD %
                                           change   change
                                  Latest           
 Brazil real                      3.2679    -0.10    -0.57
                                                   
 Mexico peso                     18.4975     0.06    12.14
                                                   
 Chile peso                        674.1    -0.33    -0.50
                                                   
 Colombia peso                   2910.75    -0.03     3.12
 Peru sol                          3.282    -0.24     4.02
                                                   
 Argentina peso (interbank)      15.9500     0.41    -0.47
                                                   
 Argentina peso (parallel)         16.27     0.43     3.38
                                                   
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Sandra Maler)

