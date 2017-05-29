FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks, currencies seesaw on thin trading volumes
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
May 29, 2017 / 9:47 PM / 3 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks, currencies seesaw on thin trading volumes

4 Min Read

 (Updates with final prices, adds Mexico)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, May 29 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and
currencies seesawed on Monday on thin trading volumes, with
several major foreign markets closed due to local holidays.
    Holidays in the United States, China and the United Kingdom
kept a lid on liquidity, driving many investors to remain on the
sidelines.
    In Brazil, traders erred on the side of caution ahead of a
key central bank decision after market close on Wednesday and
the release of first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP)
figures on Thursday.
    A mounting political scandal threatening to oust President
Michel Temer has led many to dial back bets on a sharp 125
basis-point interest rate cut this week, with rate futures
suggesting a 100 basis-point instead.
    Investors fear the crisis could delay the implementation of
ambitious pension and labor market reforms seen as key to plug a
growing budget gap.
    The Brazilian real slipped 0.13 percent, while the
benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.51 percent.
    Mexico's peso rose by 0.2 percent against the dollar,
tracking gains in the price of oil.
    However, Mexican Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said
the currency could still be subject to volatility in the times
ahead as the country gears up to renegotiate the NAFTA trade
agreement with the United States and Canada.
    The Mexican stock index closed down 0.45 percent.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2130 GMT:
 Stock indexes                            daily %    YTD %
                                 Latest    change   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets           1015.19    -0.18    17.73
                                                   
 MSCI LatAm                      2565.00    -0.84     9.58
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa                 63670.94    -0.51     5.87
                                                   
 Mexico IPC                     49450.48    -0.45     8.34
                                                   
 Chile IPSA                      4890.49     0.08    17.80
                                                   
 Chile IGPA                     24529.23     0.06    18.30
                                                   
 Argentina MerVal               22347.43     0.92    32.09
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC                  10757.22     0.26     6.21
                                                   
 Venezuela IBC                  73959.10    -0.22   133.27
                                                   
                                                          
 Currencies                               daily %    YTD %
                                           change   change
                                  Latest           
 Brazil real                      3.2695    -0.13    -0.22
                                                   
 Mexico peso                      18.472      0.2    12.30
                                                   
 Chile peso                        674.1    -0.37    -0.56
                                                   
 Colombia peso                   2910.75    -0.03     3.12
 Peru sol                          3.285    -0.27     3.93
                                                   
 Argentina peso (interbank)      15.9500     0.03    -0.47
                                                   
 Argentina peso (parallel)         16.36    -0.43     2.81
                                                   
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Sandra Maler)

