EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies, stocks mixed as China seeks stable yuan
#Market News
January 12, 2016 / 11:22 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies, stocks mixed as China seeks stable yuan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates prices to market close)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and
stocks on Tuesday had mixed reactions to new Chinese government
actions to stabilize the yuan, whose devaluation triggered a
global selloff last week.
    The Chinese central bank again allowed the currency to rise
against the U.S. dollar, while dealers reported aggressive
offshore yuan buying by state-owned banks. 
    The Brazilian real advanced slightly in Tuesday trading
while the Mexican peso weakened 0.6 percent against the
dollar. The peso had made a modest recovery on Monday after
hitting a fresh record low on Sunday.
    Stocks across the region sank, although Mexico's IPC index
finished up 0.78 percent.
    Brazilian stocks dipped as shares of
state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA 
fell more than 9 percent. 
    Petrobras, as the company is known, trimmed its estimates of
capital spending by one-quarter for the 2015-19 period, warning
of further cuts if oil prices and the Brazilian real keep
falling.
    
    Latin American stock indexes at 2230 GMT:    
 Stock indexes               Latest          Daily    YTD pct
                                               pct     change
                                            change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets            723.21     -0.02      -8.93
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                     1,660.17     -0.13      -9.27
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                39,513.83     -1.09      -8.85
 Mexico IPC                    41,022.74      0.78      -4.55
 Chile IPSA                     3,527.35     -0.45      -4.15
 Chile IGPA                    17,472.19     -0.41      -3.74
 Argentina MerVal              10,656.59     -2.73      -8.72
 Colombia IGBC                  7,919.28      -2.5      -7.35
 Venezuela IBC                  14,617.5      0.13     278.82
 
 (Editing by Jeffrrey Benkoe; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
