EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies flat on concerns over global growth
#Market News
January 14, 2016 / 3:06 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies flat on concerns over global growth

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were
nearly flat on Thursday as investors kept to the sidelines amid
persistent worries over global growth.
    Concerns of a hard economic landing in China have taken a
toll on commodity prices in the past days, depressing the
appetite for currencies from exporters of raw materials.
    Stronger-than-expected Chinese import data triggered a
rebound on Wednesday, but the optimism proved short lived.
    "The global outlook continues to be unfavorable for
high-risk assets and to be very volatile," analysts at Guide
Investimentos wrote in a note.
    The Mexican peso strengthened 0.2 percent, tracking a
tentative recovery in oil prices, but still hovered above its
record low.
    Brazil's currency and stock market treaded
water. Shares of mining company Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas
Gerais SA dropped below 1 real for the first time
since late 2002 on expectations of lower Chinese metal demand.
    
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1440 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets               720.14    -1.29    -8.13
 MSCI LatAm                          1650.8    -0.85    -9.01
 Brazil Bovespa                    38570.85    -0.96   -11.02
 Mexico IPC                        41050.34      0.1    -4.48
 Chile IPSA                         3523.81    -0.22    -4.25
 Chile IGPA                        17458.91    -0.19    -3.82
 Argentina MerVal                  10350.18     0.42   -11.35
 Colombia IGBC                      8046.16    -0.04    -5.86
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         4.0149    -0.13   -33.81
 Mexico peso                        17.9144     0.18   -17.70
 Chile peso                           724.7     0.21   -16.32
 Colombia peso                      3240.97     0.36   -26.32
 Peru sol                            3.4251     0.03   -13.02
 Argentina peso (interbank)         13.5400     0.00   -36.85
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            14.35     0.21    -2.44
                                                      
 
 (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
