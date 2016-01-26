FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 26, 2016 / 2:57 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies strengthen as oil rises above $30

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies
strengthened on Tuesday as oil prices rose above $30 per barrel,
fostering demand for commodity-linked assets.
    Hopes of a deal among producers to fight global oversupply
lifted crude prices, although they still hovered near 12-year
lows. 
    "Oil prices remain the main driver of currency movements
this year," said Glauber Romano, a trader at Intercam brokerage
in Sao Paulo.
    The Colombian peso rose 0.5 percent after touching an
all-time low against the U.S. dollar in the previous session,
while the Mexican peso advanced 0.6 percent.
    Mexico's central bank governor Agustin Carstens said over
the weekend that he expected a "major correction" in the value
of the peso. 
    The Brazilian real strengthened 0.4 percent, but the
country's Bovespa stock index fell 1.5 percent. Stocks
adjusted to a global financial rout on Monday, when local
markets were closed due to a holiday.

    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1435 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %   YTD %
                                              change  change
                                   Latest             
 MSCI Emerging Markets               708.06    -1.12   -9.83
 MSCI LatAm                         1610.59    -0.21  -11.79
 Brazil Bovespa                    37475.83    -1.46  -13.55
 Mexico IPC                        41694.83     0.53   -2.98
 Chile IPSA                         3526.89    -0.16   -4.17
 Chile IGPA                        17478.74    -0.12   -3.71
 Argentina MerVal                  10329.52    -0.64  -11.53
 Colombia IGBC                      8338.04     0.32   -2.45
 Venezuela IBC                     14321.66    -0.99  271.15
                                                            
 Currencies                                  daily %   YTD %
                                              change  change
                                                      
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         4.0851     0.36  -34.95
 Mexico peso                        18.5025     0.55  -20.31
 Chile peso                           720.2     0.07  -15.80
 Colombia peso                      3381.45     0.48  -29.38
 Peru sol                            3.4671    -0.09  -14.08
 Argentina peso (interbank)         13.8250    -0.18  -38.16
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)             14.3     0.35   -2.10
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

