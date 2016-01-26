EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies strengthen as oil rises above $30

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies strengthened on Tuesday as oil prices rose above $30 per barrel, fostering demand for commodity-linked assets. Hopes of a deal among producers to fight global oversupply lifted crude prices, although they still hovered near 12-year lows. "Oil prices remain the main driver of currency movements this year," said Glauber Romano, a trader at Intercam brokerage in Sao Paulo. The Colombian peso rose 0.5 percent after touching an all-time low against the U.S. dollar in the previous session, while the Mexican peso advanced 0.6 percent. Mexico's central bank governor Agustin Carstens said over the weekend that he expected a "major correction" in the value of the peso. The Brazilian real strengthened 0.4 percent, but the country's Bovespa stock index fell 1.5 percent. Stocks adjusted to a global financial rout on Monday, when local markets were closed due to a holiday. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1435 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 708.06 -1.12 -9.83 MSCI LatAm 1610.59 -0.21 -11.79 Brazil Bovespa 37475.83 -1.46 -13.55 Mexico IPC 41694.83 0.53 -2.98 Chile IPSA 3526.89 -0.16 -4.17 Chile IGPA 17478.74 -0.12 -3.71 Argentina MerVal 10329.52 -0.64 -11.53 Colombia IGBC 8338.04 0.32 -2.45 Venezuela IBC 14321.66 -0.99 271.15 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 4.0851 0.36 -34.95 Mexico peso 18.5025 0.55 -20.31 Chile peso 720.2 0.07 -15.80 Colombia peso 3381.45 0.48 -29.38 Peru sol 3.4671 -0.09 -14.08 Argentina peso (interbank) 13.8250 -0.18 -38.16 Argentina peso (parallel) 14.3 0.35 -2.10 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)