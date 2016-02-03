FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies strengthen as oil recovers
#Market News
February 3, 2016 / 9:31 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies strengthen as oil recovers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updates with latest prices)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
strengthened on Wednesday as hopes that major oil producers may
agree to cut output lifted crude prices.
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia would be
open to meeting if there were a consensus among the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC members,
raising hopes of a deal to cut output and help boost sagging oil
prices. 
    A sharp rise in oil prices fosters demand for currencies of
major commodity producers. The Mexican peso 
strengthened 1.4 percent, while Colombia's peso 
strengthened 0.6 percent, following an almost 2 percent slump on
Monday.
    "A tentative recovery in oil prices translates into relief
for emerging market currencies," said João Paulo de Gracia
Correa, a trader at SLW brokerage in Curitiba, Brazil.
    The Brazilian real jumped 1.7 percent to its highest
level so far this year, closing at 3.9161 per U.S. dollar.
    Chile's peso rose 0.5 percent, tracking a rally in
the price of copper, the country's main export. Traders in
copper markets continued to close bearish bets ahead of China's
Lunar New Year Break. 
    
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT:
 Indexes                          Latest      Daily    YTD
                                              pct      pct
                                              change   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                726.60    -0.29   -8.24
 MSCI LatAm                         1,734.52     3.18   -8.13
 Brazil Bovespa                    39,588.82     2.57   -8.68
 Mexico IPC                        43,190.09     0.38    0.65
 Chile IPSA                         3,590.41    -1.17   -2.44
 Chile IGPA                        17,700.56    -1.09   -2.48
 Argentina MerVal                  11,121.40     0.42   -4.74
 Colombia IGBC                      8,609.43     1.34    0.73
 Venezuela IBC                     14,694.42     2.51    0.73
                                                             
 Currencies                           Latest    Daily     YTD
                                                  pct     pct
                                               change  change
 Brazil real                          3.9161     1.73    0.78
 Mexico peso                         18.2230     1.39   -5.76
 Chile peso                            710.2     0.45   -0.07
 Colombia peso                      3,370.02     0.59   -6.33
 Peru sol                             3.4891     0.20   -2.20
 Argentina peso (interbank)          14.1550    -0.11   -9.03
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             14.23    -0.42    0.28
                                                       
 
 (Additional reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by W Simon
and Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
