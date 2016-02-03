EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies strengthen as oil recovers

(Updates with latest prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies strengthened on Wednesday as hopes that major oil producers may agree to cut output lifted crude prices. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia would be open to meeting if there were a consensus among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC members, raising hopes of a deal to cut output and help boost sagging oil prices. A sharp rise in oil prices fosters demand for currencies of major commodity producers. The Mexican peso strengthened 1.4 percent, while Colombia's peso strengthened 0.6 percent, following an almost 2 percent slump on Monday. "A tentative recovery in oil prices translates into relief for emerging market currencies," said João Paulo de Gracia Correa, a trader at SLW brokerage in Curitiba, Brazil. The Brazilian real jumped 1.7 percent to its highest level so far this year, closing at 3.9161 per U.S. dollar. Chile's peso rose 0.5 percent, tracking a rally in the price of copper, the country's main export. Traders in copper markets continued to close bearish bets ahead of China's Lunar New Year Break. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT: Indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 726.60 -0.29 -8.24 MSCI LatAm 1,734.52 3.18 -8.13 Brazil Bovespa 39,588.82 2.57 -8.68 Mexico IPC 43,190.09 0.38 0.65 Chile IPSA 3,590.41 -1.17 -2.44 Chile IGPA 17,700.56 -1.09 -2.48 Argentina MerVal 11,121.40 0.42 -4.74 Colombia IGBC 8,609.43 1.34 0.73 Venezuela IBC 14,694.42 2.51 0.73 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.9161 1.73 0.78 Mexico peso 18.2230 1.39 -5.76 Chile peso 710.2 0.45 -0.07 Colombia peso 3,370.02 0.59 -6.33 Peru sol 3.4891 0.20 -2.20 Argentina peso (interbank) 14.1550 -0.11 -9.03 Argentina peso (parallel) 14.23 -0.42 0.28 (Additional reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by W Simon and Jonathan Oatis)