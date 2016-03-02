FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies extend gains on China hopes
March 2, 2016 / 10:09 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies extend gains on China hopes

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, March 2 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso rose on
Wednesday, touching its highest level in nearly two months, and
markets across the region extended recent gains amid continuing
hopes of economic stimulus in China.
    Prospects of faster growth in the world's second-biggest
economy allayed concerns of wider global economic weakness,
lifting commodity prices and the currencies of major commodity
exporters.
    Mexico's peso gained as much as 0.4 percent to
touch 17.7885 per dollar, its highest since mid-January, while
the Brazilian real closed up 1.4 percent.
    Expectations have been mounting that Beijing could loosen
policy even further since the country's central bank cut its
reserve requirement ratio on Monday, injecting an estimated $100
billion worth of long-term cash into the economy. 
    Prices of copper rose to their highest since Nov. 16,
driving the Chilean peso to just shy of a four-month
high at 685.7 per dollar. Chile is the world's number one copper
producer.
    Oil-heavy Colombia's peso also rallied, supported by
expectations of higher rates.
    Yields paid on Brazilian interest rates futures contracts
<0#2DIJ:> fell slightly ahead of a central bank rate-setting
decision scheduled for Wednesday.
    Investors bet firmly on rates remaining stable at 14.25
percent as the country slides into a deep recession, despite
double-digit inflation.
    However, traders said a unanimous decision could foster bets
on a cut early next year, as two of the eight-member committee
have been voting for a hike since last November.
    "There's no doubt about the outcome of today's meeting but
the market is convinced that the central bank is now more
inclined to cutting rates than increasing them," said Thiago
Castellan Castro, a trader with Renascença brokerage in São
Paulo.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT:
 Stock indexes                             daily %        YTD %
                               Latest       change       change
 MSCI Emerging Markets            769.88      2.25        -5.19
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      1898.37      2.71         1.01
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                 44721.70      1.36         3.16
                                                    
 Mexico IPC                     44611.53       0.9          3.8
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      3766.83      0.59         2.35
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                     18453.69      0.41         1.66
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal               13221.04     -0.01        13.24
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                   9431.71      1.48        10.35
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC                  16249.51     -1.04        11.39
                                                    
                                                               
 Currencies                                daily %        YTD %
                                            change       change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      3.8871      1.35         1.52
                                                    
 Mexico peso                     17.8350      0.45        -3.51
                                                    
 Chile peso                        686.2      0.87         3.31
                                                    
 Colombia peso                      3205      0.73        -1.13
                                                    
 Peru sol                         3.4921      0.71        -2.29
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)      15.6550      0.92       -20.59
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)         15.85      0.06       -11.07
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, additional reporting by Anna
Yukhananov; Editing by Andrea Ricci and David Gregorio)

