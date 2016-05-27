FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies slip after Yellen speech
May 27, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies slip after Yellen speech

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, May 27 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies
and stock markets slipped on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen said that the central bank should raise
interest rates "in the coming months."    
    Speaking at an event hosted by Harvard University, Yellen's
comments suggested she is on board with several of her
colleagues who have said the central bank is preparing to follow
up on an initial policy tightening in December. 
    The Brazilian real was down 0.62 percent, with
traders also concerned that interim President Michel Temer's
government could struggle to gather support for fiscal austerity
measures in Congress.
    Mexico's peso was almost flat, while its blue chip 
index was up 0.19 percent.
    The probability of a rate hike at the Federal Open Market
Committee's June 14-15 meeting rose to 34 percent from 30
percent before Yellen's remarks, according to CME Group, where
the futures contracts are traded.
        
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1930 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                              daily %    YTD %
                                             change   change
                                Latest               
 MSCI Emerging Markets             807.26      0.54     1.11
                                                     
 MSCI LatAm                       2062.05     -0.68    13.46
 Brazil Bovespa                  49036.12      -0.9    13.12
 Mexico IPC                      46127.67      0.19     7.33
 Chile IPSA                       3952.19     -0.01     7.39
 Chile IGPA                      19500.57     -0.03     7.43
 Argentina MerVal                12697.83     -0.12     8.76
 Colombia IGBC                    9656.26     -0.21    12.97
 Venezuela IBC                   15453.26      0.67     5.93
                                                            
 Currencies                                 daily %    YTD %
                                             change   change
                                   Latest            
 Brazil real                       3.6054     -0.62     9.47
                                                     
 Mexico peso                      18.4470     -0.01    -6.60
                                                     
 Chile peso                         685.7      0.26     3.50
 Colombia peso                    3067.02     -0.49     3.33
 Peru sol                            3.35     -0.18     1.91
                                                     
 Argentina peso (interbank)       13.9150      0.68    -6.70
                                                     
 Argentina peso (parallel)          14.63      0.27    -2.46
                                                     
 
    
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by
Priscila Jordão; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

