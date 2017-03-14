EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies weaken slightly ahead of expected U.S. rate hike

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, March 14 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies weakened slightly on Tuesday as traders avoided big bets ahead of a widely expected U.S. interest rate increase on Wednesday. A batch of stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data and policymaker remarks have made investors all but certain that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates. Higher U.S. rates could drain capital away from high-yielding emerging markets, weighing on their currencies. Still, many believe markets have already anticipated the hike, with price reaction hinging on the tone of the policy statement to be released after a two-day meeting. Against the dollar, the Mexican peso slipped 0.1 percent, while the Brazilian real fell 0.3 percent. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index declined 0.3 percent, hit by falling shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA. Stock in Petrobras, as the firm is known, tracked a decrease in crude futures following an increase in U.S. oil inventories. Shares of meatpacker JBS SA were among the biggest gainers after the company forecast stronger profit margins this year, despite lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings reported late on Monday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1545 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 940.56 0.22 8.84 MSCI LatAm 2549.31 -0.7 9.69 Brazil Bovespa 65294.78 -0.37 8.41 Mexico IPC 46867.15 -0.5 2.68 Chile IPSA 4522.74 -0.43 8.95 Chile IGPA 22719.12 -0.37 9.57 Argentina MerVal 19010.71 -0.92 12.37 Colombia IGBC 9907.11 -0.7 -2.18 Venezuela IBC 37860.87 -0.51 19.42 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1613 -0.30 2.78 Mexico peso 19.6310 -0.08 5.67 Chile peso 669.1 -0.36 0.24 Colombia peso 2995.4 -0.56 0.20 Peru sol 3.284 0.03 3.96 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.5300 0.10 2.22 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.04 0.25 4.86 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by W Simon)