EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks, currencies down on Trump healthcare defeat

SAO PAULO, March 27 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump failed to push through a healthcare reform package, raising doubts over the rest of his agenda. Trump's own Republican Party turned against the bill, his first major legislative move, hurting the outlook for the rest of his pledges, including tax cuts and infrastructure spending. The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso weakened around 0.6 percent on Monday, after strengthening in recent weeks on hopes that Trump's pledged fiscal stimulus could boost U.S. growth. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.4 percent on global risk aversion, but shares of meatpackers rebounded after China and other countries lifted import bans on Brazilian meats following a corruption scandal. Shares of JBS SA and BRF SA, which took a beating since Brazilian police unveiled a probe into alleged bribery of health officials, rose 2.4 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively. Miners and steelmakers such as Vale SA and Gerdau SA weighed the most on the index, tracking a selloff in iron ore and steel prices. Steel and iron ore futures contracts in China sank to their lowest in more than six weeks amid concerns about tepid demand and mounting inventories. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 964.82 -0.44 12.39 MSCI LatAm 2601.12 -0.78 12 Brazil Bovespa 63590.02 -0.41 5.58 Mexico IPC 48875.14 -0.43 7.08 Chile IPSA 4729.67 -0.66 13.93 Chile IGPA 23698.96 -0.61 14.30 Argentina MerVal 19837.69 0.67 17.26 Colombia IGBC 10054.89 -0.15 -0.72 Venezuela IBC 38354.87 1.72 20.97 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1257 -0.60 3.95 Mexico peso 18.8715 -0.59 9.92 Chile peso 664.2 -0.60 0.98 Colombia peso 2912.41 -0.53 3.06 Peru sol 3.249 -0.25 5.08 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.6150 -0.10 1.67 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.04 0.31 4.86 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)