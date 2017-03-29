FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso strengthens on oil, rate hike bets
March 29, 2017 / 3:13 PM / 5 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso strengthens on oil, rate hike bets

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    SAO PAULO, March 29 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso
strengthened on Wednesday, supported by rising oil prices and
bets that the central bank will increase interest rates this
week.
    The peso firmed 1 percent after losing 1.4 percent
in the previous two days. 
    Traders expect Mexico's central bank to raise its benchmark
interest rate this week for the fifth meeting in a row but at a
slower pace following the peso's recent rally.
    Bets that U.S. President Donald Trump will not impose big
tariffs on Mexican imports lifted the peso from an all-time low
set in January.
    Oil-heavy Colombia's peso also rose as crude futures
 spiked on supply disruptions in Libya and
expectations of an extension to an output cut led by the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.
    The Brazilian real strengthened 0.5 percent, while
the country's benchmark Bovespa stock index advanced 0.9
percent.
    Shares of state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA
 added the most points to the index after UBS
Securities analysts raised their price target and recommendation
on the stock.
    Cemig SA was among the biggest losers after the
country's top appeals court revoked a ruling granting Brazil's
No. 3 power utility the right to operate the São Simão
hydropower dam.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1455 GMT:
 Stock indexes                           daily %    YTD %
                                          change   change
                              Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets           971.58     0.13    12.53
                                                  
 MSCI LatAm                     2655.45     0.61    12.76
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa                65191.96     0.85     8.24
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                    49153.51    -0.38     7.69
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                     4853.10    -0.32    16.90
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                    24272.49    -0.26    17.07
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal              20083.00      0.3    18.71
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC                 10122.75    -0.25    -0.05
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC                 41078.20        0    29.56
                                                  
                                                         
 Currencies                              daily %    YTD %
                                          change   change
                                 Latest           
 Brazil real                     3.1211     0.51     4.10
                                                  
 Mexico peso                    18.8425     0.97    10.09
                                                  
 Chile peso                       662.3     0.53     1.27
                                                  
 Colombia peso                   2885.7     0.66     4.01
 Peru sol                         3.238     0.09     5.44
                                                  
 Argentina peso (interbank)     15.4300     0.70     2.88
                                                  
 Argentina peso (parallel)        15.95     0.75     5.45
                                                  
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

