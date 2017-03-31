EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso weakens on smaller interest rate hike

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, March 31 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso weakened on Friday after the nation's central bank slowed the pace of interest rate hikes, triggering profit-taking after the currency's recent rally. The peso slipped 0.5 percent after the board of the Banco de Mexico unanimously decided on Thursday to raise its benchmark rate by a quarter percentage-point to 6.50 percent, following four straight 50-basis-point hikes. The move followed a 10 percent increase in the value of the peso so far this year, which helped ease inflationary pressures. Bets that U.S. President Donald Trump will not impose big tariffs on Mexican exports to the United States lifted the currency from a slump last year - its steepest since 2008. The Brazilian real weakened 0.7 percent as traders tried to influence the March Ptax rate, a benchmark calculated by the central bank on the last trading day of every month. Lower iron ore prices also weighed on demand for Brazilian assets, with shares of miner Vale SA dragging most on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index. Losses were limited by rising shares of wood pulp and paper producers, such as Fibria Celulose SA and Klabin SA , on hopes that a rebound in pulp prices would continue in coming months. Shares of drugstore chain Raia Drogasil SA and drugmaker Hypermarcas SA fell after the government authorized a 4.76 percent increase in regulated pharmaceutical prices, far smaller than the 12.5 percent raise allowed last year. Banco BTG Pactual SA analysts wrote in a note to clients that the smaller hike, though somewhat expected, would probably compress both companies' margins. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1515 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 959.08 -1.07 12.43 MSCI LatAm 2622.12 -1.37 13.58 Brazil Bovespa 65011.23 -0.39 7.94 Mexico IPC 48897.18 0.07 7.13 Chile IPSA 4793.90 -0.52 15.48 Chile IGPA 24009.78 -0.47 15.80 Argentina MerVal 20275.05 0.13 19.84 Colombia IGBC 10164.40 -0.24 0.36 Venezuela IBC 43727.90 0.26 37.92 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1656 -0.73 2.64 Mexico peso 18.8320 -0.54 10.15 Chile peso 661.5 0.23 1.39 Colombia peso 2893 -0.25 3.75 Peru sol 3.249 -0.06 5.08 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.3700 0.26 3.29 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.83 0.38 6.25 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)