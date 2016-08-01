FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mostly down after oil prices dip
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mostly down after oil prices dip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with latest prices)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks were
mostly down on Monday after a dip in oil prices weighed on
indices across the region.
    A near 15 percent slump in U.S. crude prices in July, the
worst monthly loss in a year, triggered liquidation as trading
began for August and U.S. crude fell below $40 per barrel for
the first time since April. 
    Brazil's country's benchmark Bovespa stock index 
slipped 0.96 percent as lower crude prices hit shares of
state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA 
. Colombia's stock market index also fell.
    Brazil's central bank decision to intervene once again after
standing pat for a day contributed to a drop in the real.
    The Mexican peso declined on Monday at the close of
trading after strengthening sharply on Friday, while the
Colombian peso was also down. Mexico's IPC index 
rose, helped by better corporate earnings in the second quarter.
        
    Key Latin American stock indexes at 2030 GMT:
        
 Stock indexes                                daily %      YTD %
                                               change     change
                                   Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                882.55     1.04      11.13
 MSCI LatAm                          2363.52    -1.16      29.17
 Brazil Bovespa                     56755.76    -0.96      30.92
 Mexico IPC                         46807.24     0.31       8.91
 Chile IPSA                          4118.24     0.02      11.90
 Chile IGPA                         20358.89    -0.05      12.16
 Argentina MerVal                   15442.47    -2.28      32.27
 Colombia IGBC                       9623.74     -0.4      12.59
 Venezuela IBC                      12539.49    -3.29     -14.04
   
   

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Paula
Arend Laier, Miguel Angel Gutierrez and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed;
Editing by Dan Grebler and Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.